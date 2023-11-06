Gemma Atkinson shares fears for 'sensitive' daughter Mia

Gemma Atkinson has opened up about her fears for her children as they grow up, especially her daughter Mia whom she describes as "sensitive."

The Hollyoaks actress and former Strictly star began by sharing a clip of Rocky V in which he says: "Hey! You knock him down how about try knocking me down," before sharing her comments on bullying.

© Instagram Gemma shared her worries about daughter Mia being bullied by "manipulative" girls

"This is gonna be me if Tio ever gets bullied," she joked, before continuing. "It's my worst fear as a parent. Cannot imagine."

Gemma shares two children with her fiancé Gorka Marquez, daughter Mia who was born in 2019 and son Thiago whom she welcomed in July 2023. She revealed she fears for her daughter Mia dealing with "manipulative" girls as she gets older.

© David Fisher/Shutterstock Gemma and Gorka met on Strictly in 2017

"Jokes aside though genuinely I think about it most days [especially] with Mia as she's so sensitive. When I found out we were having a boy one of my first thoughts was, well at least lads when they fall out usually just have a scrap then it's all forgotten about.

"Girls can be manipulative can't they in that they say horrible things to each other.

"In my experience, typical bullies are usually having a hard time at home so half of you feels for them. Christ it's a [mine] field isn't it? No one warns you of this before being a parent," the Emmerdale star wrote on her Instagram Stories.

© Instagram They are proud parents to Mia and Thiago

It will likely be several years before Gemma has to worry about the dynamics of high school friendships since her daughter Mia only recently graduated from preschool.

Back in August 2023, the radio presenter and Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer shared the most adorable photo of their little girl posing in a black graduation hat. "I am not ok," wrote Gemma alongside a crying GIF, whilst Gorka, who reshared the same photo on his Instagram Stories, added: "Her last day…" alongside an emotional face and a red heart emoji.

© Instagram Mia looked happy on her last day of nursery

Perhaps one factor prompting Gemma's fears is the fact she struggled with bullies when she was a child, admitting they made comments about her figure.

"All the women in my family are big, strong Amazonian types. I love it, it's great. If I had a daughter, I'd want to her to feel proud and powerful about her physique," she told The Sun in 2017, the same year she joined Strictly Come Dancing where she met professional dancer Gorka.

She added that she also struggled with her image after a breakup, but she learned to learn to love her athletic body – something she had hoped to pass down to her children. "I love feeling strong and athletic, and that's how training with weights makes me feel," Gemma said.

