Pregnant Janette Manrara tenderly cradles baby bump in floaty kaftan

Janette Manrara is preparing to welcome her first child with her husband Aljaz Skorjanec any day now, and the expectant mother is clearly feeling emotional ahead of her baby's birth.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star, who recently took part in an exclusive pregnancy interview with HELLO!, was reminiscing about her joyful shoot on Sunday, sharing one of her favourite images from the big day (and we have to say, it's one of our favourites too!) Janette is pictured modelling a gorgeous, floaty kaftan, lovingly cradling her bare baby bump.

The semi-sheer, pink-hued beachwear boasted a subtle animal print and ruffle detailing on the voluminous sleeves. The 39-year-old star's should-length bob was coiffed in a sleek style and she looked radiant.

"Happy Sunday from us," the ex-It Takes Two host captioned the sweet snap.

One fan commented: "The best of luck love and happiness for the 3 of you in the future," while another penned: "You look blooming beautiful."

Janette's sentimental bump update comes after the star was diagnosed with pelvic girdle pain nearly two weeks ago.

Taking to her Instagram account to share an update with her fans, Janette explained she has sought further treatment but was feeling much better now.

She wrote: "Had some acupuncture today and hoping that will help with the back pain. Can barely walk now, but had a check-up yesterday and baby and I are doing good! More rest on the schedule today," alongside a white love heart emoji.

In her pregnancy interview last month, Janette spoke candidly about her birth plan, explaining she will most likely have to opt for a C-section.

"It looks like we have a bigger than average size baby, but I'm not an average size human and because of the width of my hips it's advised that I get a C-section," she said.

However, the brunette beauty is feeling "relaxed" about it all and is trying not to get too anxious about following a specific plan.

She said: "You really can't plan everything because there are so many variables and I'm kind of open to all the different options and scenarios.

"So, I'm not trying to lock in a certain date or procedure, because you just never really know how it's going to happen until the baby comes. And I think having that kind of openness in my thoughts has actually kept me quite calm."

Aljaz and Janette also gave us a sneak peek at their baby's Disney-inspired nursery – and it's so cute!

"Obviously, I'm a Disney fan but I didn’t want the room to feel overwhelming, so the ladies from Dove Interiors have found ways of implementing Disney into the nursery without overtaking the whole space and making it feel like it's too much. But there are hints of Disney throughout," Janette revealed.