The Easy on Me singer and mother-of-one is engaged to sports agent Rich Paul

Singer Adele dropped a bombshell baby announcement during one of her shows at Las Vegas' Caesars Palace at the weekend, and we're so excited for the British star.

Adele, 35, spotted a sign in the audience which read: "Adele will you do our gender reveal?" and proceeded to welcome couple Shantelle and Chris from New York onto the stage to announce their big news.

The Rolling in the Deep star then asked the couple to reciprocate with her own future gender reveal!

Father-to-be Chris shared a video of the occasion on his Instagram, writing: "POV: Adele did our gender reveal last night! @adele you are amazing and we will remember this night for the rest of our lives!"

"Shantelle and Chris are having a baby," Adele told the audience to huge cheers.

The Hello hitmaker was handed an envelope by the couple, reacting: "Oh my god I think it's from a doctor," before telling the crowd, "So Shantelle and Chris are having a baby boy!"

There were hugs all round as Adele was overcome with emotion. She told them: "That was amazing, I'm so happy for you."

The singer then revealed: "If and when I get pregnant, will you do my gender reveal at the shower, I'll have you back and you can do it."

It certainly sounds like baby plans are at the forefront of the star's mind.

Adele is engaged to sports agent Rich Paul and she has previously spoken of her desire to have more children.

"I've never been in love like this," Adele divulged to ELLE. "I'm obsessed with him. I definitely want more kids. I'm a homemaker and I'm a matriarch, and a stable life helps me with my music."

However, for now it seems her plans to expand her family are on hold, as she added: "But right now, all I got in my brain is Vegas. I wanna [expletive] nail it."

What an amazing gender reveal that was for Chris and Shantelle and to have it on film is extra special.

The dad-to-be's followers were bowled over by the A-list announcement, with one commenting: "Adele better be that baby’s godmother! Congratulations hun, you look so beautiful pregnant."

Another said: "Best thing I’ve seen all year!!! Congratulations," while a third posted: "Love this! What an unforgettable experience! Congratulations on your baby boy."