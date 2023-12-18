Rachel Riley's sweet mini-me daughter Noa suffers mishap at Christmas

Oh dear, poor Rachel Riley had quite the mess to clean up on Sunday when her youngest daughter Noa had an incident with some blue paint.

The Countdown star took to her Instagram Stories to share a hilarious clip of her two-year-old daughter, who she shares with her Strictly star husband Pasha Kovalev.

Rachel, 37, wrote: "Three guesses who found the tube of blue paint," followed by several laughter crying emojis.

WATCH: Sweet Noa gets covered in paint

Adorable Noa is filmed standing in front of the family's Christmas tree in a painting apron with blue paint all over her face, hands and foot!

In the background, we hear who we believe to be Noa's Russian grandmother speaking, and she clearly found the whole mishap rather amusing. We wonder how long it took to clean all that paint off Noa's body!

It's been a busy weekend for the famous family, as they celebrated Noa's older sister Maven's fourth birthday.

Sharing a series of photos to her Instagram page, Rachel wrote: "It’s now been 4 years since @pashakovalev and I became parents… and so we are firmly in the Elsa/Frozen zone with this little girl! Just breathing a sigh of relief now all the birthday celebrations are officially done, and it’s time to get ready for Christmas.

"Massive thanks to the brilliant Elsa (Leanne @poptopeventsuk) and amazing face painter @nirjarahoney for Mave’s little party.

"We took her to see @frozenlondon at the theatre in Covent Garden yesterday and wow, what a production, just incredible. These last 4 years have flown but we’re enjoying the ride so much."

© Getty Images Pasha and Rachel had a blast on the red carpet with their mini-me daughters

Rachel's fans adored the sweet pictures, with one fan telling the star: "Lovely photos, she's definitely Pasha double," and another saying: "How has it been 4 years already?! Happy birthday Maven."

The family of four recently shared a cute post when they took their children to watch Mog's Christmas.

© Instagram Rachel and Pasha share two children together

Rachel said: "Keep an eye out for when Mog’s Christmas the new animated short film hits @channel4 screens this Christmas. We love the Judith Kerr books and C4 and the team have done a lovely job bringing it to life, per(purr!)fect festive watching for the little ones, and @sophieellisbextor’s song in it was gorgeous."



