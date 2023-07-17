Rachel Riley enjoys 'quality family time' with daughters after receiving MBE

​​​​Rachel Riley has revealed she turned down a pair of coveted tickets to the Wimbledon men's final on Sunday in order to spend some "much needed family time" with her husband Pasha Kovalev and their two young daughters.

The former Strictly contestant said that the family had an "amazing morning" attending an event in Hamleys toy store, where their daughters Maven, three, and Noa, 20 months, got to mingle with characters from Cocomelon and make paper crowns before going out for lunch, and of course, dancing. See the toddlers enjoying their day out in the video below…

WATCH - Rachel Riley enjoys family day out with adorable daughters

"We were offered Wimbledon finals tickets yesterday but had to pass to spend some quality family time with the girls. Pash is so busy in rehearsals for @labambaonstage which opens in two weeks already, so we had some much needed family time which inevitably involved dancing every 30 seconds!" Rachel captioned the video.

"Thanks to @hamleyslondon @thirty8london for another amazing morning with the entertainers in store and the Cocomelon babies, and some belated thanks too for some kind gifts the girls have been given.

The mum-of-two concluded: "A gorgeous day with some ramen and Ben's Cookies to polish it off, what more could a toddler want."

Rachel and Pasha are parents to daughters Maven and Noa

Rachel's sweet family video showed the two toddlers clearly enjoying their day out while dressed in adorable matching blue outfits. The sisters danced around in the street and enjoyed lunch together before Noa had a nap in her pushchair and Maven rode her bike through the park.

The 37-year-old's family day out comes just days after she was supported by Pasha and her parents as she was awarded an MBE at Windsor Castle for her services to Holocaust education.

© Getty Rachel Riley was awarded an MBE in a ceremony at Windsor Castle

Rachel said it had been "incredibly special" to be presented with the honour by King Charles and said she "didn't stop talking" during her interaction with the monarch, which was in recognition of her work in raising awareness of the Holocaust and combating anti-Semitism.