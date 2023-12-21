Cheeky royal children at Christmas! Prince Louis, Mia Tindall and more

Christmas time is a source of huge excitement for children, as they anticipate making it onto Santa's 'nice' list and receiving presents. However, some royal children have been captured on camera showing off their cheeky side.

The likes of King Charles and Prince William are set to continue their tradition of celebrating the holidays at Sandringham, where we can expect to see a few public appearances before they enjoy food and presents behind closed doors.

While we can only imagine what funny antics they get up to away from the public eye, we do know that Prince Louis has not been afraid to show off his big personality at a carol concert, while Princess Charlotte has been spotted pulling faces during a church outing in the past. See all the cheekiest photos of the royal kids at Christmas…

Mia Tindall's distraction © Mark Cuthbert In 2022, the royals attend a Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene's Church in Sandringham. While Prince George stood with his siblings and parents chatting to members of the public, his cousin Mia Tindall attempted to distract him. As she strolled past, Zara and Mike's daughter made a slight detour to poke George in the back, hoping for a reaction. George managed to remain focused, leaving Mia chuckling to herself as she walked away. Watch the moment in the video below...

Prince Louis' candle © CHRIS JACKSON Princess Kate's children were on their best behaviour while attending her annual Christmas carol concert in 2023 – most of the time! Her youngest son Prince Louis, five, was caught blowing out his eight-year-old sister Princess Charlotte's candle at the festive service held at Westminster Abbey. The Prince of Wales and Prince George knew to protect their flames with their hands!

Prince Louis' shorts © Getty The year before, Louis had joined his siblings for the first time as they took part in the annual Christmas walkabout. Lapping up the attention, the then-four-year-old was keen to show off his smart Christmas outfit. He parted his double-breasted navy jacket to reveal his red corduroy shorts and knee-high navy socks.

Prince Julian's pose © Shutterstock We can't help but smile at this snap of Prince Julian giving an enthusiastic thumbs-up to the cameras. He had joined his grandmother Queen Silvia at the Royal Palace in Stockholm to decorate the Christmas trees when the family were asked to pose for a photo. While everyone else stood upright, facing the camera with bright smiles, Julian stole the show as he crouched into a mini squat and put his thumb up.

Prince William's helmet © Tim Graham Prince William couldn't resist the urge to pinch a fireman's helmet and try it on back in 1988! The six-year-old held the silver helmet up as he stood on top of the firetruck in a blue Catherine Walker coat and knee-high socks at the Sandringham Museum of Royal Vehicles and Cars during the Christmas holidays.

Princess Charlotte's expression © Danny Martindale While attending Church in Berkshire on Christmas Day in 2016, Princess Charlotte spotted something fascinating that grabbed her attention. Her concentration and awe was visible on her face, as she pulled a funny expression with her mouth curving into an 'O' – how cute!

Prince George's sweet treat © Danny Martindale During the same outing, the young royals were given candy canes, but Prince George couldn't wait to crack his open. He was spotted tasting the peppermint confection as he walked out of the Church hand-in-hand with his father Prince William.

