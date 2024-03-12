Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton's lookalike daughter Princess Charlotte's pretty hair evolution in photos
Princess Kate's daughter Princess Charlotte's pretty hair evolution in photos

The Prince and Princess of Wales' daughter has gone from cute bob to Rapunzel locks

2 minutes ago
Princess Charlotte waving on balcony at Coronation
Sophie Hamilton
Sophie HamiltonParenting Editor
Princess Charlotte has beautiful brunette locks just like her mother, the Princess of Wales and her grandmother, Carole Middleton. 

The young royal's hair also bears a similarity to the late Queen Elizabeth's who was known for her wavy hairstyle of a similar shade.

In the Wales' much talked about Mother's Day photo shared by Princess Kate on the family's Instagram page, Charlotte, aged eight, has debuted a pretty long honey-hued hairdo which falls to her waist, by far the longest we have ever seen her hair.

Here, we take a look back at Princess Charlotte's different hairstyles and lengths over the years...

Christmas locks

Princess Charlotte's hair has grown so much since Christmas© Samir Hussein

Prior to the 2024 Mother's Day photo, we last saw Princess Charlotte on Christmas Day, when she joined her family at St Mary Magdalene's Church in Sandringham. 

Prince William's daughter wore her hair in a half-up, half-down style, with plaits at the front section of her hair.  

Pretty at the tennis

Princess Charlotte of Wales watches the Wimbledon 2023 men's final© getty

Charlotte's hair looked lovely when she attended the Wimbledon tennis championships with her mother in summer 2023. The young royal's light brown hair was noticeably shorter than today.

The Dorothy plaits

William, Kate and Charlotte smile for group photo at Commonwealth Games 2022

Charlotte reminded us of a young Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz in this snap taken in August 2022.

Wearing her hair in cute pigtail plaits, Charlotte watched a hockey match in Birmingham with her parents at the Commonwealth Games.  

Shoulder length style

princess charlotte performing curtsy on steps © Getty Images

Princess Charlotte was so adorable back in 2019 when she attended church on Christmas Day with her family.

Once again wearing her hair in the familiar plaited half-up half-down style, the young royal's locks had grown out of her toddler bob.

Her bridesmaid bob

Princess Charlotte waves to crowds in a white flower girl dress© Getty

The Princess was only three years old when she was a flower girl for Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel in Windsor. We adored her bob haircut!

Adorable at two

Princess Kate holding Princess Charlotte © Getty

Charlotte was the ultimate cutie at age two with her light brown locks sitting below her chin and pretty red bow keeping her hair off her face.

Baby locks

Princess Kate holding a baby Princess Charlotte© Karwai Tang

Oh, how sweet was the little Princess with her baby hair growing out in this with her doting mother Kate? We often saw Charlotte wearing bow hairclips like this one to keep her fringe off her eyes. 

