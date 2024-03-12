Princess Charlotte has beautiful brunette locks just like her mother, the Princess of Wales and her grandmother, Carole Middleton.

The young royal's hair also bears a similarity to the late Queen Elizabeth's who was known for her wavy hairstyle of a similar shade.

In the Wales' much talked about Mother's Day photo shared by Princess Kate on the family's Instagram page, Charlotte, aged eight, has debuted a pretty long honey-hued hairdo which falls to her waist, by far the longest we have ever seen her hair.

Here, we take a look back at Princess Charlotte's different hairstyles and lengths over the years...

Christmas locks © Samir Hussein Prior to the 2024 Mother's Day photo, we last saw Princess Charlotte on Christmas Day, when she joined her family at St Mary Magdalene's Church in Sandringham. Prince William's daughter wore her hair in a half-up, half-down style, with plaits at the front section of her hair.



Pretty at the tennis © getty Charlotte's hair looked lovely when she attended the Wimbledon tennis championships with her mother in summer 2023. The young royal's light brown hair was noticeably shorter than today.

The Dorothy plaits Charlotte reminded us of a young Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz in this snap taken in August 2022. Wearing her hair in cute pigtail plaits, Charlotte watched a hockey match in Birmingham with her parents at the Commonwealth Games.



Shoulder length style © Getty Images Princess Charlotte was so adorable back in 2019 when she attended church on Christmas Day with her family. Once again wearing her hair in the familiar plaited half-up half-down style, the young royal's locks had grown out of her toddler bob.

Her bridesmaid bob © Getty The Princess was only three years old when she was a flower girl for Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel in Windsor. We adored her bob haircut!



Adorable at two © Getty Charlotte was the ultimate cutie at age two with her light brown locks sitting below her chin and pretty red bow keeping her hair off her face.