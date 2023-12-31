Penny Lancaster sips cocktails with rarely-seen son Alastair - and he's so handsome

It's a funny thing when your children grow up and you can start enjoying time together as friends - and Penny Lancaster is clearly enjoying this moment with her son Alastair, 18, who she shared a photograph of as they sipped cocktails in a swanky hotel together on Saturday evening.

Also in the photo was Penny's husband Sir Rod Stewart, dad to the handsome teen. The trio looked elated as they smiled for the camera and held up their glasses to toast a special event.

© Instagram Penny Lancaster and Rod Stewart enjoy a cocktail with son Alastair at the Gleneagles hotel

The reason for the trip was a visit to singer Rod's favourite football club to watch his team, Celtic, win 2-1 against rivals Rangers. The win was clearly something the trio enjoyed as they toasted the moment with what appeared to be a variety of alcoholic cocktails. Alastair, who is a perfect mix of his two good-looking parents, looked dapper in a white shirt and black tie, matching with his dad (also in white shirt and patterned black tie) and his mum who wore a black dress.

While the trio had been busy cheering on their football heroes alongside younger brother Aiden that afternoon, their outfits were more befitting of a swanky A-list party and they looked perfectly attired for an evening at Gleneagles' American bar where they enjoyed themselves. Described as "intimate, glamorous and maybe even a little decadent", guests are invited to put on their "finest glad-rags" to fully enjoy their elegant surroundings.

© Mike Marsland Alastair Stewart towers over his dad at the Jimmy Choo Academy event in London in October

Missing was Alastair's brother Aiden, who wasn't sipping alcohol with his famous family. However, Alastair shared a photograph of his 12-year-old sibling the following morning, tucking into bacon for breakfast, having clearly enjoyed a stay at the luxurious Gleneagles hotel in Scotland even though he hadn't been out the night before.

© Instagram Rod and Penny's son Aiden did stay at the hotel and his brother Alastair shared a snap of him tucking into breakfast

Alastair has only been 18 for just over a month - the teenager enjoyed his birthday back in November when family and friends shared a number of photographs of the new adult, wishing him many happy returns. It seems like the family will be ringing the new year in at the swanky Gleneagles hotel and we're really hoping we might be treated to a few more pictures of the usually-private family.

In addition to the sons Rod shares with Penny, the rock star is also a devoted father to his other children Sarah, Kimberly, Sean, Ruby, Renee and Liam. The musician shares his children with a variety of former partners including ex-girlfriends Susannah Boffey and Kelly Emberg and ex-wives Alana Stewart and Rachel Hunter.

Loose Women star Penny has previously opened up about the joys of being a stepmother. Chatting to HELLO!, she revealed: "Being a stepmother to start with was very daunting and challenging, but it's proved to be an honour and very rewarding.