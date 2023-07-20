Rod Stewart's son Aiden looks just like him in sweet holiday snap – see similarities

Penny Lancaster regularly shares photos of her 12-year-old son Aiden on Instagram, with her and Rod Stewart's youngest child a dead ringer for his famous dad.

In the latest snap, taken on holiday in Spain, Aiden looks near identical to Rod Stewart – iconic haircut aside. Dressed in an all-white ensemble, he smiles shyly next to Penny, who looks radiant in a plunging floral print dress.

© Instagram Penny Lancaster with her 12-year-old son Aiden

Penny posted another picture of herself in the gorgeous dress, revealing that her young son had taken the picture, earning him praise from Penny's adoring followers.

The former model captioned the beachside photo: "Photo credit @aidenstew_1888," and the comments flooded in.

"A beautiful photo of your beautiful Mum, Aiden - well taken!" one wrote, while another added: "Lovely photo Aiden of your lovely mum."

A third agreed, writing: "Gorgeous photo of Penny, a beautiful soul."

Penny has been sharing plenty of moments from her time away with her family, including the cutest snap of Aiden enjoying the pool at the villa where they're staying while Rod is away performing.

In the candid photo, he's floating in the swimming pool atop an inflatable, soaking up the Spanish rays.

Rod also posted a photo of the whole family assembled for his tour, including his three grandchildren, two of whom were only born last month.

Rod Stewart posed with his family

The family posed together for the photo, with Rod taking centre stage alongside Penny and Aiden. The two babies were wrapped up in their parents' arms, although little Otis didn't seem too impressed and appeared to be making a small ruckus.

Rod chose not to caption the heart-warming family moment, instead attached his cover of Louis Armstrong's hit, What a Wonderful World.

Penny is also doting on their newborn grandsons, posting a photo of the babies lying next to each other on a pillow, one in a white onesie, the other in a yellow and brown striped onesie.

© Instagram Rod Stewart's baby grandsons, Louie and Otis

They each looked at the camera and Penny captioned the sweet image: "Best friends [shaking hands emoji]. First cousins. Only three days apart". She then tagged the children's respective parents, Rod's son Liam and daughter Ruby.

We hope the ever-expanding family is enjoying their time together!

