Inside Ian Ziering's family life with young daughters following 'unsettling' bike attack incident

Ian Ziering encountered a terrifying incident at the end of 2023, involving his young daughter Mia, 12.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star was out in Los Angeles in his car, and while stuck in traffic, his vehicle was approached by a mini bike rider, which resulted in an "unsettling" confrontation.

Ian has since spoken out about the incident, which resulted in him getting out of his car, leading to a "physical altercation" which he says, was to "protect himself".

VIDEO: Ian Ziering is dad goals as he enjoys pamper night with daughter

Luckily, both Ian and his young daughter Mia escaped unharmed, but are no doubt still in shock.

The actor wrote on social media: "I am thankful for the support of my family, friends, and fans during this time. It’s in challenging moments like these that the strength and unity of our community are most vital. Happy new year."

© ROBYN BECK Ian Ziering is a doting dad to daughters Mia and Penna

Ian shares Mia, along with 10-year-old daughter Penna, with his ex-wife, Erin Ludwig.

Ian and Erin were married for nine years before announcing their separation in October 2019. At the time, Ian wrote: "It is with a heavy heart that I tell you Erin and I are splitting up. With our hectic work schedules we could not be busier, and over the last few years have grown apart."

Ian Ziering with his youngest daughter on the slopes

The pair amicably co-parent their daughters, who split their time between their mom and dad's homes. Ian is a doting father and often shares sweet pictures of himself and his children on social media.

In a recent Instagram video posted in October, the star shared footage of himself and his youngest daughter Penna having a pamper evening at home. Ian proved to be a very hands-on girl dad as he helped Penna with her skincare routine.

© River Callaway Ian shares his daughters with ex-wife Erin Ludwig

In the caption, he wrote: "Penna -Dad can we do skincare tonight Dad -Sure. Penna -1989 Taylor‘s version just came out. We need to do Skincare. You have no idea!!! Dad- You’re right! Let’s wash kid!"

Fans were quick to praise Ian for being such a great father, with one writing: "Dad goals," while another commented: "Love seeing you having fun with your daughters."

© River Callaway Ian loves being a dad

Ian is also into doing active sports with his daughters, and has posted pictures of them on bike rides, as well as skiing, one of their favorite activities to do.

"One of my favorite things to do with my kids! Penna skis like she’s training for the Olympics," he wrote alongside a picture of himself and Penna back in February.

