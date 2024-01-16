Joan Collins, 90, makes incredible red carpet entrance in sparkly frock alongside fifth husband Percy Gibson, 58 at Emmys

At 90 years old, Joan Collins continues to captivate audiences with her timeless elegance and style.

Her recent appearance at the Emmys was no exception, as she graced the event in a stunning light blue gown embellished with sequins.

The English actress completed her look with matching satin opera gloves and dazzling chandelier earrings, embodying the glamour she's renowned for.

Joan, a fashion icon, has always embraced bold and fabulous looks. Her style, diverse and ever-evolving, ranges from rocker-chic ensembles to budget-friendly yet chic finds, like a $28 leopard-print swimsuit from Target.

© ROBYN BECK US actress Joan Collins looked incredible at Emmys

Her penchant for nostalgic berets, a favorite accessory both in the past and present, showcases her enduring fashionista status.

In a 2023 interview, Joan revealed her beauty secret: avoiding cosmetic procedures and focusing on keeping her skin moisturized, a tip passed down from her mother.

© Michael Buckner Joan Collins and Percy Gibson at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards

This approach has contributed to her ageless beauty, which she confidently displayed at the Emmys.

Accompanying Joan at the event was her beloved husband, Percy Gibson, 58. The couple, who celebrated their 20th anniversary last year, shared a tender moment on the red carpet.

© Michael Buckner Joan Collins looks incredible at 90 years of age

Percy, a Hollywood producer known for his work on shows like Who Wants to be a Millionaire, looked dapper in a tailored black tuxedo alongside his wife.

Joan and Percy's relationship is a testament to love and partnership. Percy, who is 31 years Joan's junior, is her fifth husband, following her previous marriages to Maxwell Reed, Anthony Newley, Ron Kass, and Peter Holm.

Joan has often spoken highly of Percy, describing him as the love of her life and praising his care and support in both their personal and professional lives.

“He takes care of everything,” Joan told Saga magazine. “He takes care of my children and all our finances. He's the love of my life. It's a great marriage, a great relationship."

© Frazer Harrison Joan gazes lovingly at her fifth husband 31 years her junior

Their romance began as a deep friendship, providing a strong foundation for their marriage. Joan credits this connection as a key factor in their successful relationship.

The couple's decision to marry was solidified following a life-changing event when a last-minute change saved Percy from being near the World Trade Center on 9/11.

