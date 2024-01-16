Carrie Johnson's baby son Frank steals the show during girls' day out - see photos

Carrie Johnson had a reason to celebrate during the week as close friend Lucy Cooper-Schlipf marked her birthday, and Carrie decided to bring her baby son Frank along with her for the day.

The mum-of-three shared a selection of photos from the group's time at Langan's, a traditional French restaurant located near Hyde Park. And while the birthday girl was celebrated, it appears that her young son Frank was the true star of the show, with the youngster being held by several of her friends, with the star obscuring his face with a heart emoji.

WATCH: See baby Frank sport incredible hair colour during lunch with mum

Her friend, Annie, held Frank in several of the photos, including a traditional girls' selfie during the trip, but Carrie shared a snap of her young son as she travelled back to her Oxfordshire home later in the evening. Alongside a snap of the tot fast asleep in his baby carrier on the train, the star wrote: "Now on the train back home with my very sleepy travel buddy."

Carrie and her group certainly appeared to have the time of their lives during their day out, with the mum-of-three sharing her mouth-watering dinner choices, which included the "best fish" for a main and a succulent dark chocolate ice cream for dessert.

© Instagram Carrie was joined by Frank for the day out

The political consultant has a close bond with her youngest son, who she shares with former Prime Minister Boris Johnson and in a recent snap, the duo looked so sweet as they snuggled into each other whilst little Frank snoozed. Alongside the photo were the words: "The nights are long, but I sure will miss these cuddles."

The heartfelt image came just hours after Carrie issued a heartfelt plea to fans for help regarding baby Frank's current sleep schedule. She revealed she is struggling to get much sleep as the infant likes to fall asleep on her, and she can't face going through the "heartbreaking" 'crying out' method.

© Instagram Frank had a rest after an exhausting day

She wrote: "Frankie is over six months now and still sleeping in our room, waking up every couple of hours for a feed. He's obviously still very little but it would be nice to get a tiny bit more sleep soon.

"At the moment, I usually get him to sleep by feeding him and him falling asleep on me, rather than him being able to settle in his cot. Has anyone got any advice that doesn't involve the 'crying out' method? It just breaks my heart too much…"

© Instagram Carrie has a close bond with her son

Before the update, Carrie revealed that her daughter Romy has gone through a big change at home and has moved into her brother's old bedroom, complete with a brand new personalised blanket.

The cherry red blanket covered the little one's bed and was adorned with her full name, Romy Iris Charlotte Johnson, as well as several white love hearts. "Quite jealous of my daughter's beautiful new wool blanket from @graces_blankets," Carrie quipped.

Carrie shares two other children with husband Boris

Other details in the plush room feature a large baby blue R on Romy's bedside table, as well as two Babar pictures and a sweet poster of a polar bear. Carrie has previously revealed how much her brood love animals, so it comes as no surprise that they are heavily featured in Romy's new bedroom.

PHOTOS: Carrie Johnson shows of impeccable physique in skin tight ensemble

RELATED: Carrie Johnson shares adorable 'celebratory' photo of daughter Romy following first day of nursery