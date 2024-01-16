Stacey Dooley's birth story revealed after celebrating baby Minnie's magical first birthday

Stacey Dooley and her partner, Kevin Clifton, recently marked their daughter Minnie's first birthday and it seems the family had a wonderful time celebrating the special day. The couple, who became an item after being crowned as 2019 champions on Strictly Come Dancing, shared a series of snaps from the party they threw for Minnie which was attended by close family and friends – and it was a party of dreams for their one-year-old!

The proud parents couldn't believe how fast the past 12 months had gone and shared heartfelt tributes to their little one on social media, saying they were "obsessed" with their daughter.

To celebrate Minnie's milestone birthday, we take a look back at Stacey's birth story, from her pregnancy announcement to welcoming Minnie into the world, and look closer at how the first year as a mum and dad has been treating her and Kevin.

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton

How Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton shared their happy news

Back in 2022, Stacey and Kevin announced they were expecting a bundle of joy. It was in fact Kevin who made the big reveal public by posting a picture of Stacey revealing a pregnancy bump and a caption that read: "We're having a baby! And I think my girl @sjdooley looks beautiful pregnant."

Stacey then posted a Polaroid photo to her own page, writing alongside it: "Gaaaaaaang... We are having a baby! So bloody delighted." She added: "Kev, you're magic, I love youuuu. [heart emoji]."

After they shared the news with fans and followers, Stacey then shared the story of how she told Kevin she was expecting, and it'll surprise you! The former Strictly champion explained how she wasn't with her boyfriend when she took the test.

"Happppppy new year kidssssss! Wishing you all only great moments ahead. 2022, the year I found out we were [having] a baby. I did a pregnancy test in Selfridges toilet and Facetimed Kev in the back of a black cab. This is the moment," before sharing a screenshot of them both beaming while on a FaceTime video call.

The couple announced they were expecting in 2022

Baby Minnie makes her entrance into the world

After documenting various parts of her pregnancy with her large social media following – including her flawless maternity style – Stacey and Kevin welcomed their bundle of joy on 10 January 2023.

Shortly after Stacey gave birth, Kevin took to his Instagram account and posted an adorable photo which revealed the baby's gender and name in one. The snap was of an envelope which read: "Minnie's parents." The professional dancer then followed up with an Instagram Story which said simply: "Our daughter Minnie is here."

Stacey gave birth to her daughter on 10 January 2023

The couple kept a relatively low profile after welcoming their baby and didn't even reveal her actual birthday until a few months later, but Stacey did share some insight into how she was finding the first few weeks of being a new mum.

Appearing on The One Show, she told Emma Willis and Jermaine Jenas: "Honestly, it's like I'm the first woman to ever have a child. I'm that dramatic! I'm just completely obsessed. I'm head over heels, she's magic." She added: "I'm good as gold and she is just a delight. I'm biased, aren't I? But she is just the love of my life and I'm just made up with her."

Minnie's Milestones

One of the first milestones Stacey and her baby daughter experienced was Mother's Day in 2023 which came just two months after Minnie was born. Kevin sweetly paid tribute on Instagram by writing: "The most wonderful mum to our daughter Minnie. Love you baby. Happy 1st Mother's Day [red heart emoji, mouse emoji]."

Another sweet milestone came when Stacey shared a video of Minnie saying Mum! The TV presenter and journalist was applying makeup in a selfie video shared on her social media when Minnie's voice in the background could be heard babbling away before she said 'Mum', to which Stacey responded: "Yeah? Mum?" prompting little Minnie to say mum again! Although we don't know if this was her first word, we bet this was a precious moment for Stacey.

Stacey Dooley celebrates her first Mother's Day in March 2023

Stacey and Kevin have chosen to keep their daughter's identity private and have refrained from posting her face online, but the couple do keep it real and have shared many relatable posts about being first-time parents!

At the end of last year, Stacey shared a snap of her carrying her daughter with a caption that said: "Calpol run FUN," hinting that, like many parents, she was coping with a poorly little one. A fan sent their well wishes to the TV star which prompted her to share that little Minnie was teething: "WHO NEEDS TEETH ANYWAY?"

Stacey Dooley shared this video of her daughter Minnie's birthday party View post on Instagram

Minnie's first birthday

In January, the big moment came when Stacey and Kevin marked Minnie's first birthday! Stacey was in disbelief that the milestone had arrived, writing: "MY BABY IS ONE TMRO [sic] One?! Minnie, we are FOREVER OBSESSED with u [sic]. The love of our lives. My best, best little pal. Keep shining showstopper….. LOVE U ENDLESSLY."

Kevin was ever the proud dad in a gorgeous video of him holding Minnie as he wrote in the caption: "My baby girl is 1 year old today!!"

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton marked baby Minnie's first birthday

Minnie's birthday party was the party of dreams and featured a gorgeous three-tiered pink cake, with the words: "Minnie is one," iced on the top layer.

There was a gorgeous spread of food on the table, too, and the couple filled their home with pink a silver balloons to commemorate their daughter's big day. "To all our dearest pals and fam who made such an effort…what can I say? We are v v lucky. So touched," said Stacey before adding: "Kev, first year? COMPLETED IT MAAAAATE."