Gloria Estefan dotes on young grandson with very rare picture of family life – exclusive

Gloria Estefan presided over The Buoniconti Fund to Cure Paralysis' 38th Annual Great Sports Legends Dinner as the "Mistress of Ceremonies" in New York City on Monday, October 16.

The 66-year-old attended the event as the founder of the Miami Project to Cure Paralysis with her husband Emilio Estefan, 70, and the two couldn't stop cozying up to each other on the carpet.

The "Queen of Latin Pop" spoke with HELLO! at the event about the secret behind their 45-year long marriage, and simply said: "We love each other a lot. And he makes me laugh all the time."

She revealed one of his traits that made her crack up all the time, and it involved his absent-mindedness. "Oh my god, there's just so many.

"First of all, he flips everybody's name and always gets them wrong. So he will tell you… like, he points to his feet, he goes 'look, Tom Cruise!'

"And I'm trying to make sense of it. 'Did Tom Cruise give him those shoes?' because he's been at the house for dinner. He goes 'you know, the designer', and it's Tom Ford," she hilariously added.

"Just little things like this. He's got all business neurons, for normal things he doesn't pay attention."

The couple, who have been together since 1976 through their involvement with the Miami Sound Machine and tied the knot in 1978, are the parents of son Nayib, 43, and daughter Emily, 28. Through Nayib, they also have an 11-year-old grandson Sasha, and it was clear Gloria couldn't have been a prouder grandmom.

"Oh, my grandson, the light of my life," she gushed. "He's so talented, and he's so sweet. And he just got all A's on his report card in his new school. Last year, he got an award from the President, because all A's all year.

"So besides being a wonderful singer and musician, he's a great student. My kids, I love them. I adore them. They're happy. And that to me is the best thing."

She spoke of how much it meant to her to be present and creating more awareness about paralysis, a cause she has been devoted to since her 1990 tour bus accident which required her to undergo surgery and almost a year of intensive physical therapy.

"Miami Project is my family," she said. "Had I been injured anywhere closer to Miami, it would have been Dr. Barth Green that would have operated on me, but they couldn't move me.

"So when I went back to Miami, I made it a point to get involved, because I want to be a part of the cure. You know, they've made so many strides.

"28 years later, this dinner has made $130 million for the project. And the science that they're coming up with is life changing and earth shattering, quite honestly, for people that are in a chair, and we hope to get them out of it. So I want to be a part of that."

