Gloria Estefan shares very rare revelation about grandson and 45-year marriage with Emilio Estefan – exclusive

Gloria Estefan dotes on young grandson with very rare picture of family life – exclusive

The Miami Sound Machine members share two children and one grandson and spoke to HELLO! about her family

Singer-songwriter Gloria Estefan poses for a photo before she sits down with Larry Flick for SiriusXM's 'Leading Ladies' series at the SiriusXM Studios on June 2, 2016 in New York City.
Ahad Sanwari
Ahad SanwariOnline News WriterNew York
Gloria Estefan presided over The Buoniconti Fund to Cure Paralysis' 38th Annual Great Sports Legends Dinner as the "Mistress of Ceremonies" in New York City on Monday, October 16.

The 66-year-old attended the event as the founder of the Miami Project to Cure Paralysis with her husband Emilio Estefan, 70, and the two couldn't stop cozying up to each other on the carpet.

The "Queen of Latin Pop" spoke with HELLO! at the event about the secret behind their 45-year long marriage, and simply said: "We love each other a lot. And he makes me laugh all the time."

She revealed one of his traits that made her crack up all the time, and it involved his absent-mindedness. "Oh my god, there's just so many. 

"First of all, he flips everybody's name and always gets them wrong. So he will tell you… like, he points to his feet, he goes 'look, Tom Cruise!' 

"And I'm trying to make sense of it. 'Did Tom Cruise give him those shoes?' because he's been at the house for dinner.  He goes 'you know, the designer', and it's Tom Ford," she hilariously added.

Gloria Estefan speaks onstage during The Buoniconti Fund to Cure Paralysis at 38th Annual Great Sports Legends Dinner, at the Marriott Marquis. The event raised millions for The Buoniconti Fund, the fundraising arm of The Miami Project to Cure Paralysis, a designated Center of Excellence at the University of Miami Miller School of medicine and the world's premier spinal cord injury research center at Marriott Marquis Times Square on October 16, 2023 in New York City.© Getty Images
Gloria presided over The Buoniconti Fund to Cure Paralysis' 38th Annual Great Sports Legends Dinner

"Just little things like this. He's got all business neurons, for normal things he doesn't pay attention."

The couple, who have been together since 1976 through their involvement with the Miami Sound Machine and tied the knot in 1978, are the parents of son Nayib, 43, and daughter Emily, 28. Through Nayib, they also have an 11-year-old grandson Sasha, and it was clear Gloria couldn't have been a prouder grandmom.

"Oh, my grandson, the light of my life," she gushed. "He's so talented, and he's so sweet. And he just got all A's on his report card in his new school. Last year, he got an award from the President, because all A's all year. 

Gloria Estefan and Emilio Estefan attend the 38th Annual Great Sports Legends Dinner at The New York Marriott Marquis on October 16, 2023 in New York City.© Getty Images
She attended with husband Emilio and gushed about their 45-year marriage

"So besides being a wonderful singer and musician, he's a great student. My kids, I love them. I adore them. They're happy. And that to me is the best thing."

She spoke of how much it meant to her to be present and creating more awareness about paralysis, a cause she has been devoted to since her 1990 tour bus accident which required her to undergo surgery and almost a year of intensive physical therapy.

Cuban-American musician and producer Emilio Estefan and his wife, Cuban-American singer-songwriter Gloria Estefan attend the 36th Annual Grammy Awards, held at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, New York, 1st March 1994© Getty Images
The Miami Sound Machine members have been together since 1976 and married since '78

"Miami Project is my family," she said. "Had I been injured anywhere closer to Miami, it would have been Dr. Barth Green that would have operated on me, but they couldn't move me. 

"So when I went back to Miami, I made it a point to get involved, because I want to be a part of the cure. You know, they've made so many strides. 

Gloria Estefan and Sasha Estefan-Coppola attend 2023 Songwriters Hall Of Fame at the New York Marriott Marquis Hotel on June 15, 2023 in New York City.© Getty Images
"Oh, my grandson, the light of my life. He's so talented, and he's so sweet."

"28 years later, this dinner has made $130 million for the project. And the science that they're coming up with is life changing and earth shattering, quite honestly, for people that are in a chair, and we hope to get them out of it. So I want to be a part of that."

