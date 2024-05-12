Exclusive: RHOC star Heather Dubrow says she is 'doing the best I can' to promote inclusivity as she raises trans son

Heather Dubrow's husband Terry Dubrow thinks the Real Housewives of Orange County star is 'America's mother' and more people should sit up and pay attention.

"Heather Dubrow, if I may be so bold, is really America's mother," he told HELLO! at the Race to Erase MS Gala in Los Angeles on Friday May 10.

"I think she's demonstrated through her platform the importance of inclusivity, of support, and letting your children be who they really truly are – and not only do I love her and her entire family loves her but I think America, if they haven't discovered Heather's platform, really need to focus on it because she's really world class."

© Instgram Terry Dubrow and Heather (top row, L and C) with their four children, Nick (top row, R), Kat, Ace and Max (bottom row L-R)

Heather and Terry are raising four teenagers, including their 13-year-old trans son Ace, whose identity they shared with the world in 2023.

Heather was standing alongside Terry, and she bashfully replied: "I mean, like all moms out there, I'm just doing the best I can."

Heather will be showered with gifts on Mother's Day

As for how she will be spending Mother's Day, Heather revealed all four of her kids will be under roof, and "all I really care about is just having a chill day and spending time with children".

© Steve Granitz Terry Dubrow and Heather Dubrow

That's not to be though, says Terry, sharing that "the kids have said that we're going to a very expensive restaurant in Beverly Hills with gifts!"

Heather and Terry's eldest twins are in college​​​​

Heather and Terry's oldest children, twins Maximillia (known as Max) and Nick, both attend college, with 20-year-old Max in Boston and Nick studying at UCLA.

"All the kids are back together, as the two old ones are back for the summer so everyone here and it's the best," said Heather.

Terry Dubrow and Heather Dubrow (second and third left) with their four children, Kat, Nick, Max and Ace (L-R)

In 2020 Max came out as bisexual, joking on Instagram: "I always knew I was bi, I just thought it was bipolar."

She later published an advice book called I'll Give It To You Straight-ish which was aimed at helping parents of LGBTQ+ teens. In the book she revealed she had an easy time telling her parents, which inspired her to try to help guide other families.

© Instagram Heather Dubrow with her four children

Kat Dubrow thanked her sister for helping her to come out

Terry and Heather are also parents to 17-year-old daughter Kat, who came out as a lesbian at the age of 14.

"I was really stressed about [sharing the news on TV]," she said at the time. "But I'm really grateful that I have Max as an older sister, that she has already gone through all of this. Seeing my sister be so proud, and to see her be so comfortable with herself, it just makes me feel like I have nothing to worry about."

© Instagram Heather Dubrow and husband Terry with their four children at Thanksgiving 2023

Ace came out as trans in 2023

Their youngest child is 13-year-old Ace, whom Heather revealed was transgender in 2023.

"Our job as parents is to give our kids a safe and supportive environment so they can grow up as healthy, happy, confident, independent humans. Since Ace is a 12-year-old child, with a long life ahead of him - we will let him tell his own story someday if he chooses to do so," Heather wrote on social media.

"All we can say is Ace, we love you so much and we are proud to be your parents. Your brother and sisters love and support you too."

"The goal was to acknowledge who our incredible son is and show how much we love and support our child.," she told fans after announcing the news. "We're not hiding our son but trying to protect him from the world, as all parents want to do. So even though I don't want to tell my children's stories for them — and I never have, nor will I ever — something had to be said by us before someone else made a statement."