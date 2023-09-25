Jay Blades is adored for his role on The Repair Shop. As the face of the BBC show, Jay welcomes people from many different walks of life through the barn doors while the brilliant team of experts work their magic to restore beloved items and family heirlooms back to their original glory.

Jay has been fronting The Repair Shop since it began back in 2017 and has gone on to appear on many different spin-off shows, too.

The BBC programme, which started off as a daytime show before being bumped up to prime-time, has even won a slew of awards including a TV BAFTA and a National Television Award this year.

WATCH: The Repair Shop's Jay Blades gives update on new season

But away from his time at The Repair Shop, the host and furniture expert keeps busy as a family man. Jay's wife is fitness trainer, Lisa Zbozen, and the pair married in a gorgeous ceremony in Barbados in 2022.

"One word sums up the day: perfect," Jay told HELLO! in an exclusive interview at the time. "We had our closest family there, the weather held out and everything worked out so well."

Jay is also a proud father to his daughter, Zola, whom he shares with his ex-wife Jade. The presenter occasionally shares photos of his daughter to his social media, but, generally, he keeps his 17-year-old away from the spotlight.

In recent times, Jay took to his Instagram to share this lovely picture of his wife Lisa and daughter, Zola, enjoying a rollercoaster ride at a day out at an amusement park. The caption read: "Can't wait to get home and spend some time with my Two Ladies. Playing music and having fun," while one fan wrote in the comments: "Zola looks so chilled. Great photo." Another said: "Lol Lisa, your face!"

In June, Jay paid tribute to his daughter in honour of her birthday. Posting a professional headshot image of Zola, the proud father-of-one wrote in the caption: "Please join me on wishing my beautiful daughter @zola.blades a Very Happy Birthday, 17 today WOW. Love you Baby."

Fans were quick to send their birthday wishes to Zola. One person said: "What a beautiful young lady enjoy sharing her special day, our children grow so quickly xx." A second wrote: "Happiest of birthdays! Enjoy the memories and live life to the fullest. Godspeed!" As a third added: "Wonderful. You must feel very proud to have raised such a talent @jaybladesmbe."

In March, Jay attended the Royal Television Society Awards after The Repair Shop was nominated for a prize. The BBC programme wasn't lucky enough to win, but Jay saw the positives in his evening out. "Last night @therepairshoptv didn’t win but I got a chance to spend some time with my Beautiful Daughter, which makes me a Winner every day, seeing her grow is all the awards I need," wrote Jay in the caption.

The sweet snap showed Jay and Zola posing in a mirror for a fun selfie. Fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "You look a proud dad, for sure. There's a proud daughter standing right next to you and that's a winning combination."