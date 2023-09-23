Dick Strawbridge prompted a reaction from his followers on social media when he shared a sweet photo from his day out with his youngest son, Arthur, over the weekend.

The former Escape to the Chateau presenter, who shares ten-year-old Arthur and eight-year-old Dorothy with his wife, Angel, took to Twitter to post the snap of him and his son enjoying a day out at the rugby.

Smiling for a selfie, the father-and-son duo looked elated as they posed outside the stadium, while Dick wrote in the caption: "#TeamOfUs we're here!! Off in search of a beer!!"

The TV star and chef then shared another selfie moments later, adding: "Didn't take long! … It's a 0% for Arthur." Fans responded to the photo in the replies underneath Dick's post on X, previously known as Twitter. One person said: "Cheers boys. Enjoy the game!"

A second wrote: "What a great photo. Arthur's a chip off the old block, look how tall he's grown. Enjoy." A third added: "Arthur’s looking so grown up. Enjoy the game."

It's not the first time that Dick and Arthur have shared snaps of their day out at the rugby. A previous post on Escape the Chateau's official Instagram page showed the duo enjoying a game earlier this summer. Meanwhile, the caption revealed what Dick's wife Angel and daughter Dorothy were up to while the boys were away.

"Dick and Arthur travelled to Bordeaux to support Ireland playing rugby and had a ball, whilst Dorothy and I looked after the Chateau and had some wonderful quality time too," the caption said.

Dick also has two older children, James and Charlotte, from his first marriage to wife Brigit Strawbridge Howard. His eldest, James, followed in his dad's footsteps and became a professional chef; but his talents don't stop there and he's also a professional photographer and published author. The pair also took part in their own TV show, Hungry Sailors.

Charlotte, meanwhile, also works as a photographer, which is evident from her amazing snaps on social media. But she's also a keen painter and musician.

Meanwhile, Dick and Angel might no longer be featuring on episodes of Escape to the Chateau soon after their previous contract with Channel 4 came to an end earlier this year, the couple clearly still look back on their time on the programme with fond memories.

Posting on Instagram earlier this week, the family shared several throwback photos from series seven of Escape to the Chateau. Writing in the caption, they explained: "The harvest update from the Chateau this week has taken us on a trip down memory lane…back to Series 7 and the incredible bounty produced in the Walled Garden."