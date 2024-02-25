Strictly's Kai Widdrington reacts as girlfriend Nadiya Bychkova shares heart-melting photo with daughter Mila

Nadiya Bychkova's fans were full of compliments when she shared some new pictures to Instagram on Sunday evening.

The dance professional took to the social media site to post some snapshots as she attended a screening of Disney film Iwájú with her daughter Mila.

In the first image, her seven-year-old could be seen clutching onto her mum, hugging her round the waist and looking up at her as Nadiya beamed at the camera.

Other snaps included the pair holding onto their tickets, Mila colouring in, and Nadiya posing alone. The dancer's boyfriend and co-star Kai Widdrington, who she met when they danced together, was quick to reply, posting a heart in response to the sweet post.

The 28-year-old recently shared his hopes for the future of the couple's relationship as he and Nadiya celebrated Valentine's Day together.

Nadiya dotes on her little girl

Addressing their plans, Kai posted an adorable image of himself kissing his girlfriend on the cheek as she smiled at the camera. He captioned it: "My Valentine forever," adding heart and rose emojis and tagging Nadiya.

The mum-of-one clearly feels the same, as her Valentine's post showed herself and Kai kissing in front of a sculpture spelling out the word LOVE, which she captioned "Happy Valentines Day," adding a heart emoji and the infinity symbol.

The star is a viewer favourite

Last month, the pair enjoyed a couple of rare days off amid the bustle of the Strictly live show, and they took their fans behind the scenes of their life together as the loved-up pair shared a series of snaps of their dates.

Nadiya and Kai looked so in love as the pro dancer kissed his beloved on the cheek while they posed in a lift, with Nadiya rocking a risqué black blazer and knee-high boots, which showed off her stunning legs.

The pair started dating in 2022

The couple enjoyed a round of virtual golf, a sport that Nadiya has been pursuing in recent weeks, before Nadiya shared a snap from their ride in a London black cab, with the pair enjoying coffees from Starbucks.

"Days off," Kai captioned the series of snaps, adding a plane, golf and taxi emoji to his post to illustrate what they'd been doing on their adventures.

Nadiya is a proud mum-of-one

The couple began dating in 2022 following the end of Nadiya's engagement to Slovenia footballer Matija Skarabot, with whom she shares Mila. As she revealed in an exclusive interview with HELLO!, the youngster was Nadiya's main concern when she started dating Kai.

"This was my first relationship after not being with the father of my daughter, and being a mother to Mila was and still is my priority," the professional dancer said.

Kai addressed his future with Nadiya

"When you're a mum, you don’t jump into a relationship saying: 'I'm in love,' and that's it. It's a big responsibility and I'm very protective of my daughter. Bringing someone else into my life isn't just about me, it’s about her, and if I decided to be with Kai, it would influence Mila as well.

"I didn't know how she would feel; that, to me, is the most important thing. I took my time and he showed me that it was worth it in the best possible way."