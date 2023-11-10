Kai Widdrington and Nadiya Bychkova recently announced some major career news for next year – the dancers are once again heading out on their own tour. But the Strictly Come Dancing stars shared an update with their fans recently, proving that one of the 2024 shows is extra special.

Kai, who is currently partnered with broadcaster Angela Rippon on the current series of Strictly, informed his followers that the dancers would be making a tour stop in his hometown.

WATCH: Kai Widdrington and Lauren Oakley perform stunning routine to Bastille’s Pompeii

The professional dancer shared a photo alongside his girlfriend and Strictly co-star Nadiya to reveal the update, writing in a caption on Instagram: "My hometown of Southampton tickets are officially on sale!!!" followed by a red-alert emoji.

Nadiya and Kai's shows are clearly in high demand having originally released tickets at the end of October but more dates have been added to the line-up. The pair, who began dating in 2022, announced their tour last month with a spectacular professional image of the dance champions posing together looking loved-up.

"We are so excited to announce the dates for our brand-new show 'Behind the Magic!' Which date will you be coming to? [dancer emojis]," they said at the time. "Tickets go on sale this Friday 27th Oct, but for a chance to book tickets in our exclusive 24-hour presale on Thursday 26th Oct, sign up now in our bio link!"

Nadiya's tour with her boyfriend is perhaps extra exciting after the dancer expressed her disappointment about not being partnered with a celebrity on this year's series of Strictly Come Dancing.

MORE: Strictly viewers issue same complaint after Angela Rippon and Kai Widdrington's dance

MORE: Giovanni Pernice's secret Strictly flatmate revealed amid suspected show fall out

© Getty Nadiya Bychkova and Kai Widdrington are heading out on their own tour

Despite being partnered with Matt Goss last year and Dan Walker the year prior, Nadiya was not given a famous face to train for series 21, much to the fans surprise. Reports began circulating that the professional was unhappy about the decision made by the BBC, before she then released her own statement.

Posting on Instagram, the dancer told her followers: "I'm sure you'll understand that I'm disappointed not to be partnered with a celebrity on @bbcstrictly this series.

© Instagram Nadiya Bychkova and Kai Widdrington began dating in 2022

"It is an amazing show to be a part of and I'm still so excited for all the group numbers, performing with some of our music acts and much much more." She finished by adding: "I'm also looking forward to supporting my fellow pros and I want to wish all the couples the best of luck for the competition this year."

Meanwhile, Kai has been flying through the competition with his celebrity partner Angela Rippon until recently when the dance duo found themselves in the bottom two. Fortunately, the four judges opted to save Kai and Angela which resulted in Adam Thomas and Luba Mushtuk leaving the competition.

This week, Kai and Angela will be hoping to avoid the dreaded dance-off with their Paso Doble with Hung Up by Madonna.