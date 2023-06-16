Stacey Dooley shares empowering breastfeeding photo of baby Minnie

The Strictly star's 'In Conversation with Stacey Dooley' tour has opened at The Barbican in London

Stacey Dooley offered a candid look at the reality of returning to work as a new mum when she shared a sweet behind-the-scenes photograph of her baby daughter Minnie on Friday.

The former Strictly Come Dancing champion, who raises her daughter with partner Kevin Clifton, posted a beautiful black-and-white image of herself breastfeeding her six-month-old daughter backstage at her 'In Conversation with Stacey Dooley' tour. Proving mums are masters at multitasking, Stacey was seen breastfeeding her little girl before taking to the stage.

WATCH: Stacey Dooley enjoys family outing with adorable daughter Minnie

The candid image showed the 36-year-old broadcaster wearing a simple black vest top and flared jeans teamed with trainers.

The beautiful mother/daughter moment was simply captioned, "Behind the scenes", alongside a mouse emoji representing her daughter's nickname.

© Instagram Stacey shared a black and white photograph of herself breastfeeding baby Minnie backstage

A cute message made from alphabet letter magnets was also visible on her dressing room's fridge, reading, "Stacey and Minnie Moo was 'ere".

SEE: Strictly's Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton's cutest family photos

Stacey has been mastering the new mum juggle like a pro, bringing baby Minnie along to every night of her show so far.

© Instagram Stacey and Kevin's daughter Minnie appears to have red hair like her mum

The production, which came to the Barbican in London this week, has received rave reviews from theatreoers and Stacey has been busy thanking her loyal fans for their support on her Instagram account.

Following opening night on Wednesday, she wrote: "To every single person that came down to the @barbicancentre on the hottest bloody day of the year, T h a a a a n k u [sic] I’m so so so grateful," going on to thank "sweetheart" Katie Piper who led the conversation on tour.

© getty Stacey and Kevin are loving every minute of parenthood

Stacey also shared a cute photo of herself balancing Minnie on one hip, gazing lovingly at her daughter.

The fiery-haired presenter welcomed little Minnie with boyfriend Kevin in January this year.

© Instagram Stacey has been bringing her daughter Minnie backstage on tour

Motherhood has been a revelation for Stacey, who revealed spending time with her daughter is "magic".

Speaking on The One Show a few weeks ago, she enthused: "Honestly, it's like I'm the first woman to ever have a child. I'm that dramatic! I'm just completely obsessed. I'm head over heels, she's magic. I'm good as gold and she is just a delight. I'm biased, aren't I? But she is just the love of my life and I'm just made up with her."

© Instagram Stacey is back at work, juggling her live show and motherhood like a pro

Meanwhile, her partner Kevin has been left awestruck by how well she has adapted to the sleepless nights and hard work of parenting a newborn.

During an appearance on GMB this spring, ballroom dancer Kevin said he was finding it hard to be separated from his girls while on tour, but was amazed by how well Stacey was coping alone.

© Guy Levy The Strictly lovebirds have branded baby Minnie 'magic'

"Come back just for the day for Sunday, and spent the day with them, and I’m absolutely exhausted from it. But Stacey just carries on," he said.

DISCOVER: Everything Stacey Dooley has said about marrying Kevin Clifton

"I don’t know how she does it. It must be this motherly thing that kicks in, I dunno. I don’t know how she does it. She's an amazing mum."