Strictly's Nadiya Bychkova wows in gorgeous dress to announce exciting new role

Fans of Strictly Come Dancing were sad to see that pro dancer Nadiya Bychkova was not given a celebrity partner in the 2023 edition of the popular BBC ballroom show.

However, it is clear the Ukrainian dancer, who is loved up with fellow Strictly pro Kai Widdrington, is taking on new adventures as she has announced a new role, and in a stylish new look we couldn't get enough of.

WATCH: Nadiya Bychkova announces exciting new role in gorgeous knitwear

The dancer, 34, took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce that she will be the new Primary Steps on Demand Ambassador for the Royal Ballet School. Speaking from a grand mirrored room with warm lighting and stunning chandeliers, Nadiya said: "I am so excited to be an ambassador for the Royal Ballet School's dance programme for primary schools, Primary Steps on Demand.

"I've danced all my life and we want all the children to experience how amazing it is," she continued. "It's really easy for any teacher to use, even if they have no experience in teaching dance. The Royal Ballet School gives you everything you need. I'm so proud to be part of it. Start dancing with us today."

The dancer looked so beautiful in an oatmeal knitted bodycon dress with a Bardot-style neckline and wide sleeves. Her hair and makeup was the real star of the show.

Nadiya wore her incredible blonde locks in big Hollywood waves with a side part for a movie star look. Her makeup look included a brightening eye look with a winged liner, bronzed skin that glowed from within and a warm nude lip.

For accessories, Nadiya added a pair of skinny hoop earrings and one simple ring on her perfectly manicured hand.

Nadiya will enter her new role alongside CBBC presenter and former Strictly contestant Karim Zeroual. The Royal Ballet School have said the programme was launched " in 2022 with the mission of making dance education available to all children. The programme takes an innovative approach to teaching dance, placing emphasis on developing students’ creativity and independent thinking skills."

The School added that the programme "offers a library of high-energy dance classes with live music; movement guides (including warm-ups and cool-downs); complete lesson plans and resources for pupils; inspirational footage of talented Royal Ballet School dancers and CPD webinars and sessions for teachers, enabling all schools to teach dance with confidence."

The Strictly stars have been brought onto the programme to with a wealth of experience to "help the School increase the programme’s reach, ensuring all children can enjoy the many benefits of dance."

Nadiya said: "In today’s world, it’s more important than ever to nurture creativity and self-expression. This programme gives young people the opportunity and skills to be curious with movement, collaborate and express themselves creatively and confidently. I can’t wait to get started!".

As a Strictly pro Nadiya is no stranger to a glamorous look. She glowed in a cream one-shoulder dress with feather detailing when she sat down with her boyfriend Kai Widdrington for a HELLO! exclusive interview.

She also looked stunning as she sat under her Christmas tree in a red ruched gown with her sweet daughter Mila this past festive season.