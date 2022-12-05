Strictly's Nadiya Bychkova melts hearts with adorable photo of rarely seen daughter This is so sweet!

Strictly star Nadiya Bychkova delighted fans with a selection of festive photos featuring her rarely seen daughter, Mila.

Over on Instagram, the Ukrainian-born professional dancer posted a carousel of joyous Christmas photos in celebration of Mila's milestone first dance performance.

Dressed up for the big occasion, six-year-old Mila opted for an elegant white dress adorned with floral lace detailing. She elevated her festive look with a pair of silver shoes, a striking bow headpiece and a sweet floral hairpin.

Nadiya, meanwhile, looked lovely in a figure-hugging grey maxi skirt which she teamed with a matching cropped sweater. Opting for a glam getup, the 33-year-old accessorised with a quilted handbag, heeled boots and a pair of gold earrings.

Nadiya shared a heartwarming photo on social media

Gushing with pride, Nadiya penned in the caption: "The happiness you cannot put into words. First dance performance, Christmas party #theproudestmummy."

Fans raced to heap praise on the mother-daughter duo, with one writing: "Precious! Just love this! You are an amazing, beautiful mum & Mila is an absolute credit to you," whilst a second penned: "Future strictly pro."

"This is the cutest! she takes after you, an absolute star," remarked a third, and a fourth added: "Her dress is beautiful! and I love that she is following in your footsteps!"

The mother-daughter duo share a close bond

Nadiya ended her engagement with Mila's father, footballer Matija Škarabot, back in 2021. Nadiya has since found love with fellow Strictly star, Kai Widdrington.

Back in April, the blonde beauty confirmed their romance after weeks of speculation. Speaking to Weekend Magazine, she added: "It's early days and we've been rehearsing for the Strictly Professionals tour, so there's been very little free time.

"But we're getting to know more and more about each other day by day. He's kind and compassionate and makes me laugh. I feel very relaxed with him."

Nadiya and Kai have been going from strength to strength

Elsewhere in the interview, Nadiya opened up about her split from Matija. "You're apart for so much of your lives and neither of us wanted that. Unfortunately, we grew apart," she explained.

She went on to say: "Having a child surpasses everything else. We make sure it all works around her and we both understand our responsibilities."

