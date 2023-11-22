Strictly's Nadiya Bychkova shares rare photo of daughter Mila after prompting viewer tears – boyfriend Kai Widdrington reacts

Nadiya Bychkova mostly likes to keep her private life to herself but occasionally she gives a glimpse into her family time with daughter Mila, seven, who she shares with her ex-fiancé, Slovenian footballer Matija Škarabot.

This week, the Strictly Come Dancing professional shared an adorable photo alongside her little girl as they attended the premiere of Disney film Wish with Nadiya's mum – and her partner and co-star Kai Widdrington had the best reaction.

WATCH: Strictly's Nadiya Bychkova reveals 'incredible' career move

The star captioned the sweet snap, which was part of a carousel from the evening, which also featured the blonde beauty modelling a figure-hugging short black dress with her long hair in loose waves:

"A magical evening at the UK's premiere of #wishmovie @disneystudiosuk… Thank you for having us @concordemedialondon… Mila, my mum and I had the most wonderful time [star emoji]."

© Instagram Nadiya with daughter Mila

Kai posted a string of heart emojis in response, and her other followers also loved the snapshots, saying: "Precious times together how lovely! You both look beautiful as always," "So stunning," and: "Hope Mila had the best time".

The post comes just days after Nadiya brought BBC viewers to tears – but not on Strictly Come Dancing.

Nadiya rocked a stunning black dress

The talented performer appeared on Children in Need last Friday, where she choreographed and danced a routine with teenager Briana, who is visually impaired and has a heart condition.

Taking to X, viewers revealed that they'd "bawled" at the tender performance. One posted: "Said I wouldn't cry this year... here I am crying at this beautiful dance," a second wrote that they were "bawling," while another commented: "What a beautiful dance, I hope she feels [like] a million dollars!"

© Can Nguyen/Shutterstock Nadiya and Kai went public with their relationship last year

Nadiya doesn't have a celebrity partner on this year's show but she's still found plenty of opportunities to showcase her talent and sense of style. The professional dancer looked phenomenal in a slinky silk dress as she recently attended the Chain of Hope Gala in London with Kai at the Natural History Museum in London.

The 34-year-old oozed elegance in the figure-hugging metallic dress which featured a double-strap design and a pleated finish. She wore her hair in voluminous mermaid waves, opting for a smokey eye, a pair of fluttering false lashes and a matte pink lip for her makeup.

© Instagram The star is always so glam

Kai, 28, looked smart in a black tuxedo. The couple, who began dating in early 2022, looked as loved up as ever as they posed arm in arm. When it was revealed that Nadiya didn't have a celebrity partner this year, she took to Instagram to reveal her disappointment.

The busy mum wrote: "I'm sure you'll understand that I'm disappointed not to be partnered with a celebrity on @bbcstrictly this series. It is an amazing show to be a part of and I'm still so excited for all the group numbers, performing with some of our music acts and much, much more."

© Instagram The dancer shares Mila with her former fiancé

"I'm also looking forward to supporting my fellow pros and I want to wish all the couples the best of luck for the competition this year," she continued.