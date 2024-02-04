Kylie Minogue, 55, looks unreal in vampy cut-out mini dress at star-studded gala

From electric yellow outfits, to elegant feathered mini dresses and ethereal satin gowns, there's little left for Kylie Minogue to cover in the sartorial department this week.

The Australian star, 55, continued her winning streak of red carpet appearances as she graced the Recording Academy and Clive Davis' Salute To Industry Icons pre-Grammy gala on Saturday night.

Putting her most fashionable foot forward, the 'Padam Padam' hitmaker, who is nominated for a Grammy in the Best Pop Dance Recording category, looked sublime in a futuristic black mini by London-based fashion designer David Koma.

© Leon Bennett Kylie Minogue wore David Koma to the pre-Grammy gala

With an elegant cut-out across the décolletage, embellished with a serpentine-like metallic detailing, Kylie's black mini dress was perfection on her petite silhouette.

The Queen of Pop slipped into towering Dolce & Gabbana platform heels in metallic silver, and wore her signature beachy blonde hair in voluminous waves.

As for beauty, Kylie's natural glow was enhanced by a glowy foundation, peachy blush and siren-like smokey eye makeup that brought out the vivid blue of her eyes.

© Kevin Mazur Kylie, 55, looked phenomenal as she rocked a glowy beauty look

It wasn't just her outfit that caused a stir on the red carpet, however. In a surprise collision, the so-called 'Queen of Pop' shared the spotlight with the 'Queen of Country', Shania Twain, and fans can't get enough of the two legends' joint appearance at the star-studded event.

Shania looked equally mesmerising in a modish metallic co-ord. Dressed in all-over gold, the 'Come On Over' singer donned a power suit reminiscent of liquid metal, teaming her silhouette-skimming number with a studded black cowboy hat.

© Gilbert Flores Kylie Minogue and Shania Twain shared an unexpected moment in the spotlight

"Can we please, please, please make a Shania Twain and Kylie Minogue duet happen," gushed a fan on X, as another added: "I've been saying for the last few years that Kylie and Shania need to collaborate!"

"Queens supporting Queens!" quipped a third fan in response to the iconic duo sharing the limelight in Beverly Hills this weekend.

© Amy Sussman The iconic duo shared a hug on the red carpet

Kylie's Grammys nod marks the sixth time she has been nominated for the prestigious award. Despite her multiple nominations, Kylie has only won a Grammy once, in 2004 for Best Dance Recording for her song 'Come Into My World'.