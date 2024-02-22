Kylie Minogue's staggering net worth revealed amid Las Vegas 'residency for life' offer

Kylie Minogue has been in the public eye for decades – but even she is blown away by the amount of success she's achieved over the last 12 months.

The 55-year-old expanded her fanbase last year with her viral comeback hit, Padam Padam, and another number-one album, Tension.

Her first Las Vegas residency has proved so successful, that she's reportedly been offered a first-of-its-kind deal by Michael Gruber, the founder of Sin City's Voltaire nightclub.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Kylie Minogue wows in gold dress backstage at Vegas residency

According to The Sun, Michael has been so impressed by Kylie, that he has offered her a "residency for life", meaning she can return to perform whenever she likes.

"I actually have this sensation of, 'What's happened with my career this year?!'" she recently told Vulture.

"Whether you know me, like me, care about me, I think the success of this year is kind of beyond me."

She added: "I'm just doing my best. I'm fully cognizant that it is a great time."

Rise to fame

© Getty Images Kylie starred alongside Jason Donovan in Neighbours

Kylie found fame in 1986 when she landed the role of Charlene Mitchell in the Aussie soap opera, Neighbours. Shortly after, she appeared at a benefit concert where she gave a memorable performance of the 1962 hit song The Loco-Motion.

Following that, Kylie signed her first recording contract in 1987 and released her version of the Locomotion, which became the best-selling single of the entire decade in Australia.

© Getty Images Kylie's music career took off in the late 80s

Her debut album, Kylie, dropped in 1988 and included hits like I Should Be So Lucky, Je Ne Sais Pas Pourquoi, and Got To Be Certain. It became one of the top-selling records of that year in Australia and the UK. It was also certified gold in the United States.

Several albums followed with varying success before she enjoyed another career resurgence with her 2001 worldwide hit, Can't Get You Out Of My Head, which has sold over five million copies worldwide, making it one of the best-selling singles of all time.

Accolades

© Getty Images Kylie won her second Grammy in 2024

Throughout her career, Kylie has enjoyed huge success and has the awards to prove it.

In February 2024, she picked up her second-ever Grammy, winning Best Pop Dance Recording for Padam Padam. Two decades earlier, she won a Grammy for Best Dance Recording for Come Into My World.

© Getty Images Kylie won her first Grammy in 2004

She also has three BRIT awards and two MTV awards.

She's sold 80 million albums and eight have reached number one in the UK – which makes her the only female artist to land a number one album in five consecutive decades in the United Kingdom.

Las Vegas residency

© Getty Images Kylie is a huge hit in Vegas

Kylie kicked off her Las Vegas residency, More Than Just a Residency, at the Voltaire Club inside The Venetian Resort in November 2023 in a deal that reportedly earns her around $1 million per show.

The show proved to be so popular before it even started, she was forced to add 10 more dates, with performances now scheduled on March 8, 9, 15, 16, April 26, 27, and May 3, 4.

© Instagram Kylie's residency is reportedly open-ended

Sharing her reaction on X, formerly Twitter, at the time, she wrote: "OMG... Sold Out!?! So humbled by this overwhelming response. So much so, that we are adding ten more dates!

"I know many of you missed out on a ticket. Hope you can bag your [tickets] for one of these new dates."

Kylie Minogue net worth

© Angela Pham/BFA.com/Shutterstock Kylie is worth a reported $120 million

Considering she has enjoyed more than four decades in the spotlight; it's no wonder Kylie has a staggering net worth reported to be $120 million.

It's not just her music career that has earned her a fortune. Alongside the occasional acting gig, Kylie makes money from brand endorsements too.

She also has other business ventures including perfume, books, home furnishings, clothing, and a range of wines, which sold seven million bottles in 2022.

© Instagram Kylie has her own wines, books, clothing lines, and more

After spending years making a name for herself, it's unsurprising that Kylie is protective of her brand. In 2017, she famously blocked Kylie Jenner from trademarking their first shared name.

Explaining her reasoning, she said on Watch What Happens Live in 2022: "I've spent a lifetime protecting my brand and building my brand, so it was just something that had to be done."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.