Strictly's Nadiya Bychkova melts hearts with rare photo with daughter Mila ahead of celebration with Kai Widdrington

Nadiya Bychkova recently enjoyed a special night out with her boyfriend of two years, fellow Strictly dancer Kai Widdrington.

Mum-of-one Nadiya balances her personal life and busy career with raising her seven-year-old daughter, Mila.

This week, she shared a rare photo of her little girl with her Instagram followers – and it was so sweet.

© Dave Benett Nadiya joined Strictly in 2017

In the snapshot, the blonde beauty re-shared an image of herself sitting on the end of a hotel bed that had pink and gold balloons above it. The multi-talented star could seen hugging the youngster, who wore an adorable pink dress.

Taken during a visit to the Bled Rose Hotel, who originally shared it Instagram, Nadiya beamed with delight at her daughter, captioning the image: "Can't wait to visit you again soon [heart and balloon emojis]."

Nadiya re-shared the sweet photo to her Stories View post on Instagram

The sweet photo was shared shortly before Nadiya and Kai celebrated an exciting milestone together.

On Wednesday, the couple marked the one-year anniversary of their stage show Nadiya & Kai: Behind the Magic with a fun behind-the-scenes glimpse, as you can see in the video below…

WATCH: Kai Widdrington and Nadiya Bychkova share behind-the-scenes glimpse as they celebrate special anniversary

Last month, the pair exchanged sweet messages on Instagram, where they expressed their hopes for the future of their relationship.

It's safe to say Kai is besotted with his beau and confessed she is "My Valentine forever," in a touching post on 14 February.

© Dave Benett Nadiya and Kai fell in love after dancing together

The feeling is clearly mutual, with the mum-of-one posting her own Valentine's photo which showed herself and Kai kissing in front of a sculpture spelling out the word LOVE.

Nadiya captioned the image: "Happy Valentine's Day," adding a heart emoji and the infinity symbol. Before falling in love with her Strictly co-star, Nadiya was engaged to Slovenian footballer Matija Skarabot, with whom she shares her daughter.

© Instagram The star is such a doting mum

As she previously revealed in an exclusive interview with HELLO!, her little girl was Nadiya's main concern when she started dating Kai. "This was my first relationship after not being with the father of my daughter, and being a mother to Mila was and still is my priority," the professional dancer sweetly said.

"When you're a mum, you don’t jump into a relationship saying: 'I'm in love,' and that's it. It's a big responsibility and I'm very protective of my daughter."

© Instagram The couple fell in love after dancing together

The pair initially kept their relationship under wraps but have increasingly made public appearances together, including showing off some moves on Loose Women recently.

The couple were dressed to the nines in full ballroom gear for their live TV moment and Nadiya looked like a Hollywood star as she donned a glittering halter neck gown in a flattering nude shade.

© Ricky Vigil M/GC Images The pair's stage show has been popular with fans

Captioning the post alongside her beloved, she penned: "Loose Women ready [kissing face emoji]."

It wasn't just her camera-ready outfit that looked flawless as her vibrant blonde tresses were immaculately styled into chic waves.

The couple danced on Loose Women recently View post on Instagram

As for her makeup, Nadiya opted for flattering black winged eyeliner, brushes of honey-hued bronzer and nude lipstick. Meanwhile, Kai looked ultra-slick in a crisp white suit complete with a black bowtie.

The stars gave a glimpse of their rehearsal before stepping out on the live show and looked sensational as they danced across the studio.