Strictly's Nadiya Bychkova shares intimate clinch with boyfriend Kai Widdrington after relationship pledge

Nadiya Bychkova balances being a proud mum to her daughter Mila with her work as a dancer and her relationship with her boyfriend Kai Widdrington – although sometimes she gets to combine the latter two, to her obvious delight.

On Sunday, the star took to her Instagram Stories, where she re-shared a sweet image taken by a fan of the pair at the end of a passionate performance, which saw Kai holding his partner with his head buried in her neck.

Kai was dressed all in black, while his girlfriend sparkled in a slinky gold dress. The blonde beauty didn't caption the image, allowing the drama of the moment to speak for itself.

The embrace comes after Nadiya and Kai went public about their relationship plans. Last month, the pair exchanged sweet messages on Instagram, where they revealed their hopes for their future together.

It's safe to say Kai is besotted with his beau and confessed she is "My Valentine forever," in a touching post on 14 February.

© Instagram Nadiya and Kai embraced after their dance

The feeling is clearly mutual, with the mum-of-one posting her own Valentine's photo which showed herself and Kai kissing in front of a sculpture spelling out the word LOVE. Nadiya captioned the image: "Happy Valentine's Day," adding a heart emoji and the infinity symbol.

Before falling in love with her fellow Strictly dancer, Nadiya was engaged to Slovenian footballer Matija Skarabot, with whom she shares her seven-year-old daughter.

© Instagram Nadiya is a proud mum

As she previously revealed in an exclusive interview with HELLO!, the youngster was Nadiya's main concern when she started dating Kai. "This was my first relationship after not being with the father of my daughter, and being a mother to Mila was and still is my priority," the professional dancer sweetly said.

"When you're a mum, you don’t jump into a relationship saying: 'I'm in love,' and that's it. It's a big responsibility and I'm very protective of my daughter."

© Instagram The pair started dating in 2022

The pair initially kept their relationship under wraps but have increasingly made public appearances together, including showing off some moves on Loose Women recently.

The couple were dressed to the nines in full ballroom gear for their live TV moment and Nadiya looked like a Hollywood star as she donned a glittering halter neck gown in a flattering nude shade.

The stars appeared on Loose Women recently View post on Instagram

Captioning the post alongside her beloved, she penned: "Loose Women ready [kissing face emoji]." It wasn't just her camera-ready outfit that looked flawless as her vibrant blonde tresses were immaculately styled into chic waves.

As for her makeup, Nadiya opted for flattering black winged eyeliner, brushes of honey-hued bronzer and nude lipstick. Meanwhile, Kai looked ultra-slick in a crisp white suit complete with a black bowtie.

© Ricky Vigil M/GC Images Kai and Nadiya are so loved-up

Nadiya rested her head on Kai's cheek in the candid behind-the-scenes shot before filming themselves having a twirl backstage. Her toned physique was displayed in her dazzling gown that featured a dramatic low back.

The stars even gave a glimpse of their rehearsal before stepping out on the live show and looked sensational as they danced across the studio.