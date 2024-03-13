Strictly's Nadiya Bychkova bursts with 'pride' over daughter Mila - and boyfriend Kai Widdrington has the best reaction

Nadiya Bychkova has previously opened up about life as a single mother to her seven-year-old daughter, Mila, and she shared how her little girl is literally following in her footsteps with the cutest photo.

Taking to Instagram, she posted a photo taken at the weekend that showed her in a stunning pale gold dress holding out her arms to hug Mila, who wore a yellow dress with white shoes and socks and had the number "96" pinned to her back.

The shot was clearly taken at a dance competition, and the doting mum captioned it: "On Sundays we dance… Experiencing dance competitions in a different way now."

Nadiya finished by writing: "The proudest mummy," adding heart and star emojis. The blonde beauty's boyfriend, Strictly co-star Kai Widdrington, was quick to respond, posting three red love heart emojis underneath the image.

The pair are clearly so loved-up, having fallen in love in 2022, after they danced together on the popular BBC show. Last month, they exchanged sweet messages on Instagram, where they revealed their hopes for their future together.

© Getty Kai is so supportive of his girlfriend

It's safe to say Kai is besotted with his beau and confessed she is "My Valentine forever," in a touching post on 14 February.

The feeling is clearly mutual, with the mum-of-one posting her own Valentine's photo which showed herself and Kai kissing in front of a sculpture spelling out the word LOVE.

Nadiya was so proud of her little girl

Nadiya captioned the image: "Happy Valentine's Day," adding a heart emoji and the infinity symbol. Before starting a relationship with her fellow dancer, Nadiya was engaged to Slovenian footballer Matija Skarabot, with whom she shares her daughter.

As she previously revealed in an exclusive interview with HELLO!, the youngster was Nadiya's main concern when she started dating Kai. "This was my first relationship after not being with the father of my daughter, and being a mother to Mila was and still is my priority," the professional dancer said.

© Instagram The pair started dating in 2022

"When you're a mum, you don’t jump into a relationship saying: 'I'm in love,' and that's it. It's a big responsibility and I'm very protective of my daughter."

The pair initially kept their relationship under wraps but have increasingly made public appearances together, including showing off some moves on Loose Women recently.

© Ash Knotek/Shutterstock The couple attending the Chain of Hope Gala together in 2023

The couple were dressed to the nines in full ballroom gear for their live TV moment and Nadiya looked like a Hollywood star as she donned a glittering halterneck gown in a flattering nude shade.

Captioning the post alongside her beloved, she penned: "Loose Women ready [kissing face emoji]." It wasn't just her camera-ready outfit that looked flawless as her vibrant blonde tresses were immaculately styled into chic waves.

© Instagram Nadiya dotes on her daughter

As for her makeup, Nadiya opted for flattering black winged eyeliner, brushes of honey-hued bronzer and nude lipstick. Meanwhile, Kai looked ultra-slick in a crisp white suit complete with a black bowtie.

Nadiya rested her head on Kai's cheek in the candid behind-the-scenes shot before filming themselves having a twirl backstage. Her toned dancer's physique was displayed in her dazzling gown that featured a dramatic low back.