Kai Widdrington and Nadiya Bychkova look so loved up in romantic selfie

Love is in the air! Strictly stars Kai Widdrington and his beautiful girlfriend Nadiya Bychkova looked so in love in a romantic selfie shared on Tuesday.

The couple, who have been dating since 2022, were dressed to the nines in full ballroom gear ahead of their appearance on Loose Women. Nadiya looked like a Hollywood star donning a glittering halterneck gown in a flattering nude shade.

Kai Widdrington and Nadiya Bychkova dancing on Loose Women

Captioning the post alongside her beloved, she penned: "Loose Women ready [kissing face emoji]." It wasn't just her camera-ready outfit that looked flawless as her vibrant blonde tresses were immaculately styled into chic waves.

As for her makeup, Nadiya opted for flattering black winged eyeliner, brushes of honey-hued bronzer and nude lipstick. Meanwhile, Kai looked ultra-slick in a crisp white suit complete with a black bowtie.

The couple posed for a romantic selfie ahead of their appearance on Loose Women

Nadiya rested her head on Kai's cheek in the candid behind-the-scenes shot before filming themselves having a twirl backstage. Nadiya's impeccably toned dancer's physique was displayed in her dazzling gown that featured a dramatic low back.

As for her shoes, the blonde beauty's ballroom heels couldn't have matched her gown better and were covered in glitter were made in the same subtle nude hue.

© Photo: Instagram The happy couple met on Strictly Come Dancing

The stars even gave a glimpse of their rehearsal before stepping out on the live show and looked sensational as they danced across the studio.

Nadiya and Kai began dating in January last year after meeting on Strictly Come Dancing. It's safe to say Kai is besotted with his beau and confessed she is "My Valentine forever," in a touching post on 14 February.

The feeling is clearly mutual with the mum-of-one whose Valentine's post showed herself and Kai kissing in front of a sculpture spelling out the word LOVE, which she captioned "Happy Valentine's Day," adding a heart emoji and the infinity symbol.

Before falling in love with her fellow Strictly dancer, Nadiya was engaged to Slovenian footballer Matija Skarabot, with whom she shares her seven-year-old daughter, Mila.

© Instagram Nadiya with her daughter Mila

In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, Nadiya revealed her main concern when starting her relationship with Kai.

She said: "This was my first relationship after not being with the father of my daughter, and being a mother to Mila was and still is my priority.

"When you're a mum, you don’t jump into a relationship saying: 'I'm in love,' and that's it. It's a big responsibility and I'm very protective of my daughter. Bringing someone else into my life isn't just about me, it’s about her, and if I decided to be with Kai, it would influence Mila as well.

"I didn't know how she would feel; that, to me, is the most important thing. I took my time and he showed me that it was worth it in the best possible way."