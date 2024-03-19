Tarek El Moussa's wife Heather gushes over Christina Hall's 'so grown up' kids in glimpse of stepmom role

Tarek El Moussa's wife Heather Rae El Moussa is one very proud bonus mom to his two kids with ex-wife Christina Hall.

The HGTV star, 42, shares with his former Flip or Flop co-star daughter Taylor, 13, and son Brayden, eight, plus he and the Selling Sunset star, 36, welcomed son Tristan last year.

Despite what was an initially very contentious divorce between the former couple in 2018, they have since reached a harmonious co-parenting relationship, and Heather has now given insight into her role as a mom and stepmom.

She took to Instagram Monday to share a glimpse of what the weekend looked like for the El Moussa family, including adorable photos of Taylor, Brayden and Tristan.

"A little peek into our weekend chaos with the kids," she first wrote, before giving a touching shout out to Taylor: "Tay is so grown up & looked so beautiful at her evening of honors school dance!"

"The parents got to sneak in after and the Dads got to dance with their daughters. It was so sweet & we tried not to embarrass her too much."

She included a selfie where Taylor is smiling ear to ear and appears almost as tall as both Tarek and Heather, plus another sunny snap in which she's posing alongside her dad wearing a frilly white dress.

Heather continued: "Bray crushed it at his football and soccer game!" adding that the weekend included "a beach day with our boys!"

© Instagram Brayden and Tristan on their beach day

The photos from the family's beach day capture Brayden doting over his little brother, and Heather further shared: "Tristan is obsessed with the sand, doesn't eat it though," before candidly noting: "Shells are a [different] story so we have to watch him like a hawk."

She concluded: "It's truly a balancing act when you have kids & a busy life. We divide, unite and conquer. Who can relate??"

© Instagram The El Moussa family in August of 2023

Her fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post to gush about the fun pics, with her former Selling Sunset co-star Maya Vander writing: "The kids are so big!!!" as others followed suit with: "I absolutely love how you two balance everything out when it comes to professional life and family, that's what a healthy marriage is all about! And without a doubt kids are growing up so fast!" and: "All the kids have gotten so big. Taylor is beautiful," as well as: "What a fun life! You look fabulous as always."

Some miles away in Cabo San Lucas, Christina and her husband Josh Hall, who she married in 2022, were enjoying their annual weekend getaway to the popular vacation destination, and they too shared a sweet round of sun kissed photos on Instagram from their well-deserved R&R.

