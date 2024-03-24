Christina Hall shares selfie with son Brayden from 'mommy-son date' – see Tarek El Moussa's sweet reaction

Christina Hall is making sure she gets one-on-one quality time with each one of her three kids.

The HGTV star, 40, shares daughter Taylor, 13, and son Brayden, eight, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, who she was married to from 2009 to 2018, and son Hudson, four, with ex-husband Ant Anstead, from whom she split in 2021.

The Christina on the Coast host along with her husband Josh Hall recently got back from a weekend getaway to Cabo San Lucas, and she just shared a glimpse of one of her first action items upon her return: a mommy and son date with Brayden.

WATCH: Christina Hall makes very rare appearance with husband Josh and ex-husband Tarek El Moussa

Over the weekend, Christina took to Instagram and shared an adorable selfie featuring her eight-year-old, after the two enjoyed a date at the amusement park.

In the cute snap, the two appear ready for their next rollercoaster ride, and Brayden is cuddling up to his mom, who is smiling ear-to-ear wearing oversized black sunglasses, a gray sweatshirt, and a Saint Laurent baseball cap.

"Best mommy-son date day at Knotts," she wrote in her caption, seemingly referring to Knotts Berry Farm, an amusement and theme park in Buena Park, a city in Orange County.

"Love our alone time… our talks, laughs and junk food," the mom-of-three endearingly added, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over the heartwarming pic.

MORE: Tarek El Moussa 'in trouble' for embarrassing his and Christina Hall's teenage daughter in new video

MORE: Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa's son looks so much like his baby half-brother in new family photo

Brayden's dad Tarek left behind a string of red heart emojis, as others followed suit with: "One-on-one time is so special! Looks like such a fun day!" and: "He always looks so happy with you. Loves his mama," as well as: "You're beautiful! And a wonderful mother!" plus another one of her followers also added: "He looks so much like Taylor here! That smile."

© Instagram

Tarek, who also shares son Tristan, one, with wife Heather Rae El Moussa, recently opened up about how his relationship with both his kids as well as his ex-wife has changed for the better since their explosive split and subsequent divorce.

MORE: Christina Hall's three children look so grown up new photos

Speaking with E! News, he confessed: "I wasn't a great dad. I wasn't even a good dad," adding: "I was stressed all the time. I was going through cancers and surgeries and hormones and steroids."

© Getty

In the years leading up to his divorce from Christina, the real estate investor had suffered through battles with thyroid and testicular cancer, and was overly reliant on opioids to alleviate a previous back injury.

However, he is now "proud" to say he has "been the absolute best dad possible." Moreover, of his relationship with Christina, he added: "Time heals. And enough time has passed to where all the anger and rage and the negative thoughts, I feel like they're finally gone," and ultimately noted: "The best thing that happened to me in my life, and the worst thing, was her leaving. Because it forced me to completely rebuild my life, and I started from the inside out."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.