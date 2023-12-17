Tiger Woods' children: 8 adorable photos of the golfer's lookalike son and daughter

Tiger Woods shares two children with his ex-wife, Elin Nordegren. The pair may not have been able to make their relationship work out, but co-parenting is something they appear to have mastered.
After becoming embroiled in a number of infidelity scandals during their children's early years, the American professional golfer and his wife finalized their divorce in 2010, six years after their $1.5 million beachside wedding in Barbados.
In an interview with Time, the golfing star revealed how honesty was the key to both winning back his children's hearts, and mending his fractured relationship with Elin. "Daddy made some mistakes," Tiger told his children, “but it’s OK. We’re all human. We all make mistakes.” He went on to say that his relationship with his ex-wife was "fantastic".
Speaking of Elin since their divorce, Tiger said in the same interview: "She is one of my best friends. We’re able to pick up the phone and talk to each other all the time."He said that the children knew that "they have two loving parents that love you no matter what".
More than a decade after their highly publicised divorce, Tiger has become swept into another relationship scandal as his former girlfriend of six years is suing him for $30million, alleging he unlawfully kicked her out of their shared home, where the couple lived with the athlete's children, Sam Alexis, 15, and Charlie Axel, 14.
Away from the star's turbulent past in the spotlight, Tiger is a doting father to his teenage son and daughter - who have had their fair share of moments in the limelight themselves.
Most recently, Tiger's big comeback was discussed on 'Good Morning America' on Thursday, and a photo of him alongside his lookalike son left anchor, Robin Roberts stunned. After the image appeared on screen, the 'GMA' star couldn't help but marvel over the father and son's similarities, see her reaction in the video below...
Keep scrolling to see the best photos of Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren's children through the years…