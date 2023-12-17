Tiger Woods' children: 8 adorable photos of the golfer's lookalike son and daughter

Tiger Woods shares two children with his ex-wife, Elin Nordegren. The pair may not have been able to make their relationship work out, but co-parenting is something they appear to have mastered.

After becoming embroiled in a number of infidelity scandals during their children's early years, the American professional golfer and his wife finalized their divorce in 2010, six years after their $1.5 million beachside wedding in Barbados.

In an interview with Time, the golfing star revealed how honesty was the key to both winning back his children's hearts, and mending his fractured relationship with Elin. "Daddy made some mistakes," Tiger told his children, “but it’s OK. We’re all human. We all make mistakes.” He went on to say that his relationship with his ex-wife was "fantastic".

© Instagram Tiger lives in Florida with his two children from his first marriage with Elin Nordegren

Speaking of Elin since their divorce, Tiger said in the same interview: "She is one of my best friends. We’re able to pick up the phone and talk to each other all the time."He said that the children knew that "they have two loving parents that love you no matter what".

More than a decade after their highly publicised divorce, Tiger has become swept into another relationship scandal as his former girlfriend of six years is suing him for $30million, alleging he unlawfully kicked her out of their shared home, where the couple lived with the athlete's children, Sam Alexis, 15, and Charlie Axel, 14.

Away from the star's turbulent past in the spotlight, Tiger is a doting father to his teenage son and daughter - who have had their fair share of moments in the limelight themselves.

Most recently, Tiger's big comeback was discussed on 'Good Morning America' on Thursday, and a photo of him alongside his lookalike son left anchor, Robin Roberts stunned. After the image appeared on screen, the 'GMA' star couldn't help but marvel over the father and son's similarities, see her reaction in the video below...

The Woods family looking smart © Chris Condon In 2022, Tiger put on a dapper display with his lookalike children as his daughter, Sam, and son, Charlie, joined his now ex-girlfriend Erica Herman after the World Golf Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony back in March.



Tiger's children love golf © Getty Images Tiger's children have very much grown up in the heart of his sport, sharing his passion and supporting him from the sidelines ever since they were old enough to understand it.



Sam Woods is a keen golf caddie © Andrew Redington In 2015, toddler Sam worked as a caddie for her father Tiger during the Par 3 Contest, prior to the start of the 2015 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia.



Tiger's children are a sporty set © Ezra Shaw It's not just golf the Woods children have grown up watching. In 2009, doting dad Tiger took his daughter Sam to the Cardinal game against the California Bears at Stanford Stadium.



Like father, like son © David Cannon Following in his father's footsteps, Charlie lined up a putt with his dad on the third green during the final round of the 2022 PNC Championship at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in December 2022.

Tiger shares a close relationship with his daughter © Ben Jared Tiger's close relationship with his teenage daughter Sam was evident as he wrapped his arms around her during the first round of the PNC Championship at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club earlier this month.



Charlie is Tiger's mini-me © David Cannon It's clear to see Charlie is his father's mini me, stunning fans at the 2022 PNC Championship as they took to the first tee in matching outfits.

