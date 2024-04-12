Ryan Gosling reveals how his daughters Esmeralda and Amada rule the roost in his decisions

In a delightful turn of events on Thursday night's episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Ryan Gosling shared that his daughters, Esmeralda, nine, and Amada, seven, played a pivotal role in his decisions, particularly when it came to taking on the iconic role of Ken in the highly acclaimed Barbie movie.

The doting dad explained that his daughters' fascination with Barbie—and notably, their lack of interest in Ken—sparked his curiosity about the character, leading to a deeper involvement in the project.

"It was their interest in Barbie and disinterest in Ken that started all of this," Ryan recounted. He went on to describe how bringing his girls to the set helped make sense of the chaos at home, including the mysterious tan stains that had been cropping up around the house.

© NBC Actor Ryan Gosling poses backstage

"I wanted them to have context, so I invited them to the rehearsals," he shared adding that the girls were singing and dancing along in no time.

"It was great," the Barbie star People. "It was so fun because they came to the dress rehearsal the day before and so they were in the front row."

© NBC Ryan Gosling during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon

Ryan even received some "great notes" from his daughters – whom he shares with long-time partner, Eva Mendes – that no doubt elevated his performance on Oscars night.

"They gave me some tips and some notes, all great notes," he continued.

© Getty Images Canadian actor Ryan Gosling performs "I'm Just Ken" from "Barbie" onstage

"They are such a huge part of this for me...it was my girl's interest in Barbie and disinterest in Ken that got me into this in the first place. It was beautiful to have them there at the end."

While Eva and their daughters didn't attend the ceremony, she was clearly on Ryan's mind, which he indicated during his performance.

Ryan Gosling brings Kenergy to the Oscars

Once he finished singing, he kissed a pink 'E' necklace, signifying 'Eva', the same one he wore at the Barbie premiere in July in honor of the Hitch star.

After his Oscars performance, Eva took to Instagram with photos posing in Ryan's pink studded blazers from the show, sweetly writing: "You took Ken all the way to the Oscars, RG. Now come home, we need to put the kids to bed."

