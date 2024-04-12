Eva Mendes' brother reveals what really makes her and Ryan Gosling 'amazing' parents to Amada and Esmeralda

Carlo Mendes recently opened up about his sister Eva Mendes and her partner Ryan Gosling's parenting style, revealing the couple's unique approach to raising their daughters, Esmeralda and Amada.

"They're amazing parents," Carlo expressed to E! News. He elaborated on how Eva and Ryan engage with their daughters in thoughtful conversations that respect their opinions.

"They really talk to the girls. The way they ask them questions—I've seen it—they're like, 'What do you think of this? What do you think of that?' They are awesome."

Carlo couldn't help but praise Ryan, describing him as "an awesome, funny, down-to-earth guy." His admiration for Ryan was clear as he shared, "I cannot say enough about him, and I'm really learning a lot from him. Just an amazing guy."

© Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes co-starred in The Place Beyond The Pines in 2012

The family dynamic became even more special when Ryan seamlessly integrated into Eva's vibrant family life after the couple met on the set of The Place Beyond the Pines in 2011.

"He immediately fit in," Carlo recalled. "He loves the whole Latin lifestyle, the salsa, the Spanish, the Cuban—he loves all that stuff. So, he fit in like a glove."

© Robert Kamau Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes in 2017

Family is clearly the cornerstone of Eva's life. Alongside Carlo and another sister, Janet Levy, the Mendes siblings faced the painful loss of their eldest brother, Juan Carlos Méndez Jr., who passed away in 2016 after a battle with throat cancer.

To keep his memory alive, Carlo wears a little vial of his brother’s ashes around his neck, a poignant reminder of his presence.

© Instagram Eva Mendes

Eva's deep family ties also influenced her decision to take a step back from Hollywood. She chose to focus primarily on her role as a mother, a decision that speaks volumes about her priorities.

"She pressed pause on her movie career to focus on raising their daughters," Carlo noted, underscoring Eva's commitment to her family over her professional pursuits.

Eva Mendes' take on motherhood in candid at-home video

While Carlo himself isn't planning on fatherhood just yet—"If it happens, it happens"—he embraces his role as the fun uncle to Eva's children and his 17 other nieces and nephews.

"I just love joking around! It lifts your spirits to make people laugh, smile and just be uplifting and help people believe in themselves," he shared.

