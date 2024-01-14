Kourtney Kardashian talks 'baby bliss' with newborn Rocky in celebratory post-pregnancy photos

Kourtney Kardashian stepped out of her "baby bliss bubble" to celebrate another "dream come true," though in her professional life.

The Poosh founder has been lowkey since welcoming her son Rocky Thirteen, her fourth child but first with husband Travis Barker, who she married in 2022. She also shares Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, nine, with ex Scott Disick, while the Blink-182 drummer shares Landon, 20, and Alabama, 18, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Now, as the reality star eases back into work, she has a milestone to celebrate for her gummy vitamin and supplement brand Lemme, which she launched in 2022.

Kourtney took to Instagram over the weekend to announce that Lemme was officially stocked in Target, sharing a slew of fun photos from inside her local store.

In them, she is wearing a brown fur coat and flared leather pants, paired with point-toed boots, a black baseball cap, and tortoiseshell sunglasses.

Kourtney appears in some of the snaps showing off Target's new Lemme stand, posing with the brand's signature lilac bottles, walking around the aisles, and she even enjoyed a ride in a shopping cart.

In her caption, she wrote: "Lemme stocked on the Target shelf aisles is one of the few things that could get me out of my baby bliss bubble for an hour!"

She added: "It was on our vision board for what I wanted for this little company before we ever launched," and concluded with: "Such a pinch me, dream come true moment."

© Instagram The Lemme line includes prenatal vitamins

Her fans and celebrity friends alike were quick to take to the comments section under the post to show their support, with Michelle Pfeiffer writing: "Congratulations!" alongside a red heart emoji, as others followed suit with: "I'm so happy for you Kourt," and: "Yess Kourtney very proud of you, so happy for you," as well as: "Cute Kourtney!"

Kourtney and Travis welcomed their new bundle of joy on November 1, though the mom-of-four didn't share photos of the baby until a December 22 Instagram post.

© Instagram The reality star shared the first glimpse of baby Rocky in December

In the joint post, the couple shared several photos in which they are matching in black hoodies, cozying up with and planting kisses on the sweet newborn.

The two had previously documented their difficult road to pregnancy and fertility challenges on various episodes of The Kardashians on Hulu, through which Kourtney gave candid insight into her experience with IVF.

