Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost's son Cosmo is taking after dad in rare picture of private life

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost keep their marriage and life as parents out of the spotlight, choosing to raise their son Cosmo, now two years old, away from the public eye.

However, the Saturday Night Live head writer, 41, couldn't stop himself from gushing over his young son during his latest appearance on the iHeart Podcast Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi.

He revealed that his favorite thing to do with his toddler was go swimming, a passion he shared as well. "One thing that's really important with [Cosmo] is I take him swimming a lot whenever I can – like pool or ocean."

Colin continued: "He's only two and he's a pretty good swimmer actually, like he's almost independent swimming, which is kinda crazy."

"He's a smart guy too, such a fun kid…I didn't always love the competitive part of swimming, but I did love being in a pool and I'm very happy around water all the time. And that's something I'd like to share with him in different ways."

The SNL star also spoke about the bond he shared with his late grandfather, who was once their neighbor and got to spend some time with Cosmo, who is partially named after him, before his passing.

"My grandpa lived next door and he really helped to raise me," Colin shared. "And I'm really happy he got two years with Cosmo. Even though I'm sure Cosmo won't remember that time, I'm excited to impart elements of my grandpa in him."

He continued: "His middle name is my grandpa's name and [Cosmo has] the spirit of a lot of the great things in my grandpa, a curiosity that my grandpa really had – an outgoing friendliness, an ability to go talk to anyone and engage, and really be curious about them, and a real joy and appreciation for life, like a deep gratitude."

The Weekend Update co-anchor shared, on a more personal note, one of the final words of advice he'd received from his dying grandfather, adding: "One of the last things he said to me, on his deathbed, were 'Don’t worry, I'm okay'."

"I think that's one of the last things I will hopefully impart in Cosmo. I don't know how much of it's taught versus in you, but a gratitude and some kind of grace with people is a great thing."

© Getty Images The couple have been married since 2020 and welcomed their son in 2021

He also spoke about how his diet and exercise routine had evolved since becoming a dad (he is also a stepfather to Scarlett's daughter Rose, nine, from her previous marriage to Romain Dauriac).

"I basically have never eaten lunch in like 20 years," Colin revealed. "I usually don't have breakfast. With kids and everything, I can maybe get out of the house by nine or ten and I'll work out."

© Getty Images Scarlett also shares a daughter with her ex-husband Romain Dauriac

"I'll have coffee and usually, I'll just have like an egg white omelet, after I finish exercising. And then I'm kind of good till dinner. I'll have something on the go or at work in between. But otherwise, that's my next main meal."

