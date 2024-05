It's Mother's Day in the United States! The second Sunday in May has become the day to celebrate all the moms and maternal figures in our lives, and of course, stars aren't immune.

Some of the most famous celebrity moms are sharing their own special tributes to their kids today, while many stars are taking this opportunity to showcase their undying love for their mothers.

Here are some of the best celebrity Mother's Day tributes, from the Kardashian family to the Beckhams, and more…

1/ 5 © Instagram The Kardashians Family matriarch Kris Jenner shared a sweet tribute to her famous six children, her own mother MJ, and her 13 grandchildren. "Being your mom has been the most incredible journey of my entire life, and everything I ever prayed for…. every day I am so grateful and feel so blessed for this life we live… all of the laughter, the love, the incredible moments we've shared and the magical memories we have created as a family," she lovingly penned. MORE: Kim Kardashian's son Psalm receives Tesla Cybertruck for his 5th birthday so he can 'match mommy'

3/ 5 © Instagram Lindsay Lohan Lindsay Lohan is celebrating her first Mother's Day after welcoming her son Luai with husband Bader Shammas last July. "Happy Mother's Day to my mother and all of the wonderful mothers out there!" she shared on Instagram. "It's my first Mother's Day and I couldn't be more grateful to be a mom. It's been the biggest blessing life has offered me. I am more thankful every day that goes by for my beautiful son Luai. Sending love and hugs to all of the mothers! Have a wonderful Mother's Day!!" EXCLUSIVE: Lindsay Lohan admits her perspective on the world has changed since welcoming son Luai

4/ 5 © Instagram Victoria Beckham Victoria Beckham shared a rare photo with all four of her children, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper, and celebrated being their mom. "Happy US Mother's Day to all the mother figures out there!! I love you all so much," she sweetly wrote. MORE: Harper Beckham looks super cool in flared jeans and ASOS trainers with mum Victoria