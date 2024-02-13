Lauren Sanchez, Jeff Bezos celebrate major family milestone in sweet tribute

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos celebrated a major milestone in a sweet tribute. The former journalist shared a series of images of her son Nikko Gonzalez on his 23rd birthday.

"Happy birthday Nikko. I love you SO much," she wrote, sharing a collage that spanned from his adorable toddler years to his recent achievements as a model.

This loving post also included a special mention of his father, former NFL star Tony Gonzalez, and a nod to the united family front with Jeff Bezos, illustrating the seamless blend of their lives.

Lauren's celebration began with an intimate early birthday dinner, where she shared, "Happy early [birthday] @nikkogz. Loved our day together. Eres mi mundo [You're my world]."

© Instagram Lauren with Jeff and her ex Tony and their son Nikko

Kris Jenner, a close friend of the family, joined in the celebration with a comment that extended warm birthday wishes, "Happy Birthday Nikko!!!!! We love you!"

The significance of family and co-parenting shines through in Lauren's reflections on her relationship with Nikko's father, Tony, and his wife, October "Tobie" Gonzalez.

© Instagram Lauren with her son Nikko

"Tony and his wife [October "Tobie" Gonzalez] are my best friends," Lauren revealed in an interview, highlighting the evolution of their relationship from initial friction to deep, lasting friendship, emphasizing, "It wasn’t always that way. There was friction [at the beginning]. But Tony and Tobie were at Thanksgiving with us [this year], and we’re really good friends."

Tony and Tobie also expressed their love for Nikko on his birthday. Tony shared a heartfelt post, "Happy Birthday to my first born! So proud of the person you are! @nikkogzz," pairing it with a meaningful photo that echoed Lauren's post.

© Instagram Nikko as a young boy

Tobie's tribute on Instagram Stories, "Love you BIG! @nikkogz Happy Birthday," added another layer of familial affection.

Nikko's foray into modeling, particularly his runway debut for Dolce & Gabbana, was a source of immense pride for Lauren, who couldn't help but gush over her son's accomplishment.

© Instagram Lauren shares sweet throwback images of her son Nikko

"Just a proud mama," she said, sharing her excitement and support, "It was such a gift to watch my son @nikkogzz walking the runway for @dolcegabbana in Milan. Congrats, my love."

