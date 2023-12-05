Lauren Sanchez is making her children very proud. Jeff Bezos' fiancee was supported by her oldest son, Nikko Gonzalez, in a rare moment she couldn't wait to share.

The 22-year-old - who Lauren shares with her ex, former NFL athlete Tony Gonzalez - posted a photo to his Instagram stories, which his famous mom then reposted.

Nikko added a snapshot of himself reading the in-depth article featuring Lauren and the Amazon founder in Vogue.

WATCH: Jeff Bezos stuns fans with throwback to the Seattle garage he kickstarted Amazon from

He was engrossed in the piece and sitting down to read it. She wrote: "Proud MA," on the photo, before adding: "Love you @nikko."

The splash on Lauren and Jeff gave insight into their relationship and their engagement and came amidst a big change for the longtime couple.

Lauren Sanchez's son Nikko Gonzalez read his mom's Vogue interview

Jeff revealed he was leaving Seattle and moving to Miami and Lauren was fully supportive of the life change.

"I want to be close to my parents, and Lauren and I love Miami," he wrote in a lengthy social media post. "I've lived in Seattle longer than I’ve lived anywhere else and have so many amazing memories here," he said as he discussed kickstarting Amazon from the garage of his former Seattle home.

© Instagram Lauren's oldest son Nikko lives a jet setters life

"As exciting as the move is, it’s an emotional decision for me. Seattle, you will always have a piece of my heart."

Nikko resides in Miami, and will welcome more time with his mom and stepfather-to-be.Lauren - who is also a mom to son, Evan and daughter, Eleanor, who she shares with her ex-husband, Patrick Whitesell - still enjoys a close bond with Nikko's father, who treasures their blended family.

© Getty IMages Lauren shares Nikko with her ex, Tony Gonzalez

He's often photographed with Lauren and Jeff and she spoke with The Wall Street Journal’s WSJ magazine about their relationship.

Lauren said a typical Saturday includes going out for dinner with the kids, and referred to the family as "the Brady Bunch" and has called Tony her "best friend".

Jeff and Lauren are set to marry

Although Jeff and Lauren don't have any children together, they have seven kids between them.

Jeff shares four with his ex-wife, MacKenzie Scott, who he was married to for 25 years. The former couple's son, Preston, was born seven years into their marriage.

© Getty Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Scott with their four kids at the 'Star Trek Beyond' film premiere, July 20, 2016

He is the only one of their four children whose name is publicly known. While they went on to become proud parents of two more sons, their names and ages have been thoughtfully kept private.

They also opened their hearts to their adopted daughter from China. As they decided to part ways, they committed to co-parenting their brood in harmony.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.