Lauren Sanchez's model son is almost as tall as famous 6ft 5 dad as they tower over Jeff Bezos in photo

Lauren Sanchez's oldest son is carving out an impressive career as a model and height is helping him along the way.

The fiancee of Jeff Bezos shares her oldest child, Nikko, with her ex-boyfriend, former NFL athlete, Tony Gonzalez, who stands at an impressive 6ft 5.

In new photos celebrating his 23rd birthday, Nikko wasn't much shorter than his famous father as they posed for a photo with Lauren and the Amazon founder.

At 5ft 8, Jeff is significantly shorter and the height difference was highlighted in the happy image that proved they've maintained a good relationship despite Lauren and Tony's split.

In fact, Lauren made sure to deliver an Instagram post to her ex on his birthday on February 27 too. She shared a sweet throwback snapshot of him with their son and wished him Happy Birthday.

Lauren is incredibly proud of her son and couldn't wait to celebrate his runway model debut in January during Milan Fashion Week.

In honor of his gig, Lauren took to social media with a shout-out, sharing a glimpse of the budding model strutting his stuff on the runway for Dolce & Gabbana's Fall/Winter 2024-2025 menswear show.

© Getty Nikko made his runway debut in Milan

Nikko looked tanned and sported a buzz cut hair and put his razor-sharp jawline are on full display.

"Just a proud mama," Lauren wrote in her caption, adding: "It was such a gift to watch my son @nikkogzz walking the runway for @dolcegabbana in Milan. Congrats, my love."

© Getty Lauren with Nikko in 2014

Lauren - who also shares son Evan Whitesell, 17, and daughter Eleanor Whitesell, 16, with Hollywood agent and Endeavor founder Patrick Whitesell - has been open about her close friendship with her ex.

He's often photographed with Lauren and Jeff and she spoke with The Wall Street Journal’s WSJ magazine about their relationship.

© Getty IMages Tony has remained friends with his ex

Lauren said a typical Saturday includes going out for dinner with the kids, and referred to the family as "the Brady Bunch" and has called Tony her "best friend".

Although Jeff and Lauren don't have any children together, they have seven kids between them.

© Getty Jeff and his ex MacKenzie with their four kids at the 'Star Trek Beyond' film premiere, July 20, 2016

Jeff and Lauren stepped into the limelight as a couple in January 2019, amidst Jeff’s' divorce proceedings with MacKenzie

The former couple's son, Preston, was born seven years into their marriage. He is the only one of their four children whose name is publicly known.

