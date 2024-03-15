Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi, 6, makes her mark in family photo you can't miss

Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi Webster, six, is just too cute! The little girl has a close bond with all her cousins, and has even made her mark in True Thompson's bedroom!

In one adorable picture posted by aunt Khloe Kardashian on Instagram this week, focusing on her little boy Tatum, Stormi's name can be written out on a white board, clearly having been around for a playdate.

The picture also gave an incredible glimpse into Khloe's daughter's amazing bedroom, complete with a bubblegum machine, a neon light that reads 'Sweet dreams are made of these,' and adorable cushions with True's face on them.

Recommended video You may also like VIDEO: The Kardashians in 60 seconds

Stormi is the oldest child of Kylie and her ex, Travis Scott. The former couple are also parents to two-year-old son Aire.

Kylie has started to keep her children out of the spotlight, preferring not to share photos of them. When she does, she has recently been covering their faces too.

Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi had written her name in her cousin's bedroom

The protective mom loves nothing more than being a mom and treated her daughter and son to their annual Astroworld themed party back in February.

Their birthdays are just a day apart, and while Kylie didn't share any pictures herself from the festivities, several of her family members, including Kim Kardashian, did.

© Alessandro Levati Kylie with daughter Stormi and mom Kris Jenner during Paris Fashion Week

Pictures included a look at the incredible party food and funfair rides, along with personalized merchandise with Stormi and Aire's ages and names emblazoned on them.

Kylie's entire family are incredibly close and she previously gave an insight into just how close Stormi is to all of her aunts, in particular Khloe, while talking to Jennifer Lawrence for Interview magazine.

© Instagram / @kyliejenner Kylie Jenner and her children Stormi and Aire

She explained: "She's everyone's second mother. She was my second mother. So to see Stormi have that same relationship with Khloe, it warms my heart every time." Kylie gave a further glimpse into her daughter's childhood by highlighting that she's slowly learning about her mom's success.

"My son is too young to know what’s going on", she admitted. "But I told Stormi that Mommy makes clothes now. I have my Khy collection coming out and I made her all mini-versions of all the pieces from our first drop. I like her to be involved in everything that I do, and I’m always doing special things for her."

© Getty Images Kylie loves being a mom

Stormi was last seen in public with her famous mom during Paris Fashion Week in January. She was in the front row at several shows, including Valentino's, which was also attended by her grandmother, Kris Jenner, and stars including Jennifer Lopez and Florence Pugh.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.