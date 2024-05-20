Kylie Jenner breaks down in tears during mother-son outing with two-year-old toddler Aire

It was a thrilling family day out for Kylie Jenner and her son Aire as they delved into the high-octane world of monster trucks at the Monster Jam World Finals XXIII.

Held at the impressive SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, the event was a spectacle of excitement and roaring engines, perfect for some quality mother-son time.

Kylie, ever the fashion icon even at a monster truck show, opted for a casual yet chic look. She donned a stylish leather jacket paired with a classic trucker cap, embodying a laid-back, cool mom vibe.

Her makeup was nothing short of glamorous, featuring a rosy blush and a matte pink lip that echoed the vibrant energy of the event.

Kylie Jenner in tears during outing with son Aire

In a touching snapshot shared on her Instagram story, Kylie was seen cradling her two-year-old son Aire on her lap, both thoroughly engrossed in the monster truck antics.

Beside her sat her close friend Yris Palmer and her son Prince, adding to the family-friendly atmosphere. The group shared a laugh, a moment Kylie captured with a playful note: "Monster moms!!!", showcasing the joy and laughter that filled their day.

© Instagram Kylie with her son Aire

Aire, equipped with noise-cancelling headphones to soften the roar of the engines, was visibly excited, clapping his hands in delight at the spectacle.

Kylie also captured the essence of the event with videos of the massive trucks racing, complete with a dazzling pyrotechnic display, which she shared with her millions of followers.

© Instagram Kylie cuddles her son Aire

The day was a special moment for Kylie, who balances her life as a mogul and a mother.

She shares Aire and his older sister Stormi, who was notably absent from the day's activities, with her ex, rapper Travis Scott.

© Instagram The doting mother welcomed Aire in 2022

This outing comes just as Kylie gears up for the much-anticipated fifth season premiere of her family's hit Hulu reality show, The Kardashians, set to debut on May 23.

The Kardashian-Jenner clan never fails to capture the public’s attention, and this event was no different.

Fans are already buzzing with excitement over the new season, especially after a teaser hinted at more personal revelations from Kylie.

© Instagram Kylie kept details of her first pregnancy under wraps

Speculation is rife about her relationship with A-list actor Timothée Chalamet, sparked by a 'secret nod' fans detected in the sneak peek.

The romance rumors began swirling around January 2023, following Kylie’s split from Travis Scott and a serendipitous meeting with Timothée at a Paris Fashion Week event.

Confirming their relationship in a scene straight out of Hollywood, Kylie and Timothée were spotted sharing a kiss at a Beyoncé concert in Los Angeles in September 2023.