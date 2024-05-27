Travis Scott is a doting dad with daughter Stormi as they enjoy adorable date together

Travis Scott was seen embracing his role as a doting dad, taking his adorable daughter, Stormi, to the prestigious F1 Grand Prix of Monaco on Sunday.

The 33-year-old rapper was spotted enjoying the festivities in Monte-Carlo, just days after a reported altercation with Kylie Jenner's ex, Tyga, and Cher's boyfriend, Alexander 'AE' Edwards, in Cannes on Friday.

Travis, who had an on-and-off relationship with TV personality Kylie from 2017 until their official split in January 2023, shares two children with her: Stormi, six, and Aire, two.

Kylie also dated Tyga from 2015 until they ended their relationship in spring 2017. Putting aside the recent drama, the music artist focused on quality time with Stormi, watching the thrilling race together.

© Mega Travis enjoyed a daddy daughter date with Stormi

Little Stormi looked adorable with her noise-blocking headphones, while Travis sported a dark gray jacket and a brown cap.

He completed his look with a casual T-shirt underneath, accessorized with flashy silver necklaces and small earrings. The father-daughter duo was seen comfortably seated at the front of a sleek, dark brown boat, enjoying the scenic waters of Monte-Carlo.

© Arnold Jerocki Travis Scott with daughter Stormi

Later, Travis and Stormi were spotted standing close to each other during the race at the Circuit de Monaco, with the rapper sweetly showing his daughter a classic Rubik's cube, much to her delight.

This charming outing came on the heels of the reported altercation between Travis and Tyga, with Alexander Edwards also involved, in Cannes.

© Getty Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner with Stormi back in 2019

The incident allegedly occurred around 5 a.m. on Friday during Richie Akiva's "The After" party, an annual event held during the iconic French film festival at the Domaine La Dilecta estate. The confrontation reportedly began after Travis and Edwards started exchanging blows.

According to reports, the tension escalated after Travis snatched a microphone from Akiva, who had introduced Tyga and Edwards on stage.

The 808 Mafia producer Southside also got involved, attempting to mediate the situation. The altercation reportedly began when Travis and Tyga were both behind the DJ booth, and Akiva's introduction seemed to irk Travis.

Witnesses said Edwards confronted Travis after the mic snatch, leading to a shoving match that quickly escalated. Grainy video footage of the brawl appears to show Travis pulling Edwards off Southside, with Kylie's ex almost falling off the stage in the process.

Travis with Stormi and Kylie

Despite the commotion, sources clarified that Tyga did not directly engage in the fight and remained by the DJ booth, appearing unbothered.

Fortunately, there were no serious injuries reported, and security swiftly intervened to separate the parties involved. Richie Akiva took the microphone once the music cut out, urging everyone to "respect" him and his party.

The tense encounter is believed to stem from the history between Travis and Tyga, given their past relationships with Kylie.