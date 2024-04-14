Rob Kardashian shares very rare glimpse of life with daughter Dream and her new hair

Rob Kardashian may be the most private among his family of famous siblings, but his official Instagram account (which fans believe to be run by his mom Kris Jenner's communication company) occasionally shares updates on his life.

The 37-year-old reality TV star took to Instagram Stories with a video from hairstylist Kia Harper, a friend of the family who has frequently styled them and their kids.

He shared a look at his seven-year-old daughter Dream's new look, sporting waist length braids as opposed to her previous long and curly locks. Rob shares Dream with his ex-girlfriend Angela White aka Blac Chyna.

The adorable seven-year-old posed for the camera and excitedly got out of the salon chair and started spinning around with her new braids as they twirled with her.

The stylist captioned her post: "Jumbo Knotless in queen Dream! Done by me and my girl @beautyfixxla! Special s/o to @robkardashianofficial! We really appreciate you!"

Fans were loving her new look, leaving comments like: "Dream so gorgeous," and: "Yessssss!! Adorable," as well as: "That little girl is a natural beauty." A fourth also sweetly wrote: "So cute and her hair is so healthy and long." Take a look at Rob and Dream's life below...

Rob Kardashian shares peek inside daughter Dream's bedroom

Last month, Rob celebrated his 37th birthday, and while he remained off social media, he received gushing tributes from his siblings Kim and Khloé, plus his mom Kris.

Kris shared the absolute sweetest collection of childhood photos, showcasing how remarkably similar the two looked, and how effervescent he was as a youth. Happy birthday to my wonderful, amazing son Rob!!!"

She penned: "You are the most incredible son a mother could ever ask for and one of the most loving, generous, kind, caring men I've ever known. You will never know how much of my heart you hold."

© Instagram Rob's family shared several throwback photos in honor of his birthday

"You are not only an amazing son but the world's best daddy to Dream, and she loves you so much!!!! It is such a joy to see you grow as a father with every year that goes by, and I hope you know how proud I am of you every single day."

Kris continued: "I am so SO blessed and I thank God that he chose me to be your mommy. I am the luckiest mother in the whole world!!!! Happy birthday Rob! Love, Mommy."

© Instagram Rob shares a particularly close bond with his sister Khloé

Kim shared a throwback of the sibling duo and wrote: "Happy Birthday to the sweetest funniest best brother in the world! @robkardashianofficial I love you so much and so blessed to have u as my brother!" to which Kourtney also responded: "The actual best brother in the world."

Finally, Khloé, who shares the closest relationship with her brother and as an aunt to his daughter, shared a lengthy tribute to him as both a sibling and a father. "Robert I couldn't be prouder or more honored to say I am your sister. I couldn't be prouder to be living life with you. I couldn’t be luckier that I get to call you whenever I want about absolutely nothing."

She also referenced their mutual love for movies like Scarface and Newsies, and concluded her message with: "I love you Bobby boy! My bestie for the restie!!! You'll forever be my best Newsie 'open the gates and seize the day'."

