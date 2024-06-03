Chris Hemsworth's day out with his three children stopped short for hilarious reason — watch

Chris Hemsworth and his three kids certainly didn't expect to run into a familiar sight for the actor while on a family outing at a theme park.

The 40-year-old actor and his three children with wife Elsa Pataky, 10-year-old twin boys Sasha and Tristan, and 12-year-old daughter India Rose, spent their day at Universal Studios over the weekend.

However, at a gift shop, they ran into an item they didn't quite expect, and their reaction wasn't what fans expected either. See the hilarious moment below…

WATCH: Chris Hemsworth and his three kids react to seeing Mjolnir in the wild

Fans of the actor reacted to the clip with dozens of comments that expressed surprise over the fact that the kids knew what a "copyright signature" was at such a young age, not to mention Chris' own dry response of "I don't remember signing that."

Others left responses like: "Talk about the ultimate dad flex," and: "Your pov was either 'am I still worthy' or 'have I ever signed that'," as well as: "Just a family out for the day ... no bodyguards and crap."

Chris' kids most recently joined him and Elsa for his star ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, where his Mad Max: Furiosa co-star Anya Taylor-Joy also made an appearance and Robert Downey Jr. honored him with a speech-cum-Avengers style roast.

© Getty Images Chris and Elsa with their twin boys

During his own speech, the Thor star thanked his wife of nearly 14 years for "endlessly encouraging" him, continuing: "And it doesn't get lost upon me that she put aside her own dreams in order to support mine and again, forever in your debt."

"And the fact (is) that nothing that I do — any of these moments, the special occasions, all these events — none of it's as special without you by my side and I love you."

© Getty Images "It doesn't get lost upon me that she put aside her own dreams in order to support mine and again, forever in your debt."

He also praised his children for being "endlessly inspiring" and mentioned how he exercised as much as he did to keep up with them (all three have exhibited impressive athletic abilities) and their journeys.

"Their ability to live in the moment and to dive into life headfirst and have fun and be joyous and playful is a constant reminder that that's what life is about," he gushed. "And it's a constant inspiration."

© Instagram The couple live with their three children in the surf town of Byron Bay

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Chris spoke about his daughter India's love for horses and her natural born talent as an equestrian. "Indy's the best rider in the family," he said with pride. "Even when she falls off, she's more angry than she is afraid: Get me back on that horse!"

He did joke, however, that before tapping into her talent for horseback riding, she wanted to be a dragon. "She came to me one night with little tears in her eyes and said, 'I'm just never going to be a dragon. No matter what I do,'" he recalled of a conversation when she was five.

© Instagram "Indy's the best rider in the family. Even when she falls off, she's more angry than she is afraid: Get me back on that horse!"

"And I said to her, 'No, I don't think so, but you could go to sleep and dream of being a dragon and all the cool things you could do.' She goes, 'Okay, cool!' and ran off to bed really excited."