Exclusive: Inside Chris Hemsworth's insane workout routine

It takes an awe-inspiring level of commitment to transform into a superhero, a fact that Marvel’s Kumail Nanjiani knows all too well.

Yet, Chris Hemsworth, the Aussie heartthrob, somehow makes his rigorous workout regimen seem like a walk in the park.

Portraying a Norse god like Thor, touted as “the strongest Avenger," on IMAX screens worldwide, and embodying the menacing Warlord Dementus in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, demands a physique that truly looks the part.

Of course, it helps that Chris was blessed with a naturally muscular build, making him a perfect fit for these roles.

Inside Chris Hemsworth's insane home gym

Thanks to his immensely popular fitness app, Centr, fans can now train and even eat like Chris.

But for those seeking a deeper insight into his fitness journey, we’ve laid out his personal regimen in meticulous detail to help inspire your own summer body transformation.

When it comes to Chris’s workout plan routine where he shredded for his role in Furiosa, there’s a blend of encouraging and daunting news. The good news is that, according to his personal trainer Luke Zocchi, Chris’ workout routine is insane, but doable.

© Jeff Spicer Chris had a shredding fitness routine for his role in Furiosa

"Leading up to filming Furiosa, we were training 3-4 times a week. The regime was really similar to what we’ve created with the new Power Shred program on Centr," Luke tells HELLO!

"We did full-body workouts incorporating traditional lifts like bench presses, chin-ups, kettlebell deadlifts, lunges and machine exercises for all muscle groups. Then circuit-style cardio including running, SkiErg and functional movements like farmer’s carries, with minimal rests in between."

© Supplied Luke training Chris

"As the leader of the bad guys, his goal was to have serious presence. There were no body fat percentages to hit, Chris just wanted to be lean and strong, and not overly bulky like Thor."

"Recovery always plays a big part in Chris' training, so much so that we have created a Centr recovery kit. During Furiosa filming we had access to a hotel sauna and cold plunge pool; and when we were in remote locations the main thing was taking time out after a training session to stretch and down-regulate his breathing."

Despite the superhero’s impressively bulky upper body, agility is key, especially since Chris prefers performing most of his own stunts.

© MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin Chris Hemsworth is known for his incredible physique

"I love this type of workout," Chris admitted on his social media. "Being able to cover a lot of bases, explosiveness, strength, stability, speed and hypertrophy helps me feel functional and strong."

In addition to his weight training and cardio, Chris values the benefits of martial arts and combat sports, including boxing, Muay Thai, and wrestling, which periodically feature in his fitness regimen.

© Gilbert Flores Chris Hemsworth during the ceremony honoring him with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Critics often point out that Chris Hemsworth tends to focus heavily on his upper body, sometimes neglecting his lower half.

However, ensuring a balanced physique means incorporating exercises like walking lunges, leg extensions, and weighted squats into your routine. For those looking for a detailed leg day guide, professional fitness articles can provide invaluable tips.

Ultimately, there are no hidden tricks or secrets to Chris Hemsworth’s training—just unwavering consistency and extraordinary effort. With a little bit of both, you might just find yourself sporting a physique that rivals even the mightiest of Avengers.