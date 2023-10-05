Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky decided to divide and conquer when it came to vacationing with their three young children this week.

The couple are currently spending time apart from one another with Chris taking their daughter, India, 11, on an epic trip to Iceland, while Elsa is on a Tokyo adventure with twins, Tristan and Sasha.

Both parents have documented their time away with a series of snapshots which show their hands-on parenting as they jet across the globe to give their children a taste of different cultures.

Chris shared several photos with India, who appears to be thriving in the great outdoors. The father-daughter duo have been hiking, fishing and horseback riding and the Thor actor confessed in one of his captions: "One of the most beautiful places I’ve been, thank you Iceland."

Meanwhile, Elsa has had her hands full taking their boys to Japan where it has been a blinding city break for the trio.

While fans have adored seeing photos of their beautiful family, many have queried why they're not traveling together. "I don't understand!!!! She is in Japan with the kids, he is in Iceland with their girl," wrote one confused social media follower, while another added: "Whoa ... India in Iceland with daddy and the twins with Elsa in Japan."

© Instagram/Elsa Pataky Elsa Pataky vacationed with her twin boys in Toyko

But so many more reacted with praise and commented: "A great way to serve each child and give their time. I'm sure they'll soon be rotating," and, "Happy for you and India Rose spending precious time together. Time is valuable and something we can’t replace. Love to you all."

Chris and Elsa have been married since 2010 and live an idyllic life in Australia together where they always appear to be on adventure.

India made her acting debut in Thor: Love and Thunder, but Chris said he's not interested in his children following in their parents' acting footsteps just yet.

Talking about her role as young Asgardian in the 2022 Marvel film, he told Entertainment Tonight: "That was originally supposed to be just a super-quick little moment in the film, and then the character expanded due to the story changing.

© Getty Chris' career skyrocketing shortly after marrying Elsa

"I said, 'Oh, do you want to do some dialog in the film?' And she's like, 'Yeah, cool!'And although Chris confessed that India "was a pro and loved it," he said: "But I want her to have a childhood, and I think so does she."

Earlier this year, Chris opened up in an interview with British GQ and raved about his wife and their relationship. He said some of the most important things for them is to "have a good time, to laugh, and be involved in new adventures."

© Instagram Elsa with their three children

Chris added: "Her sacrifice, commitment, work, support, forgiveness – everything that she has given me over the years has been incredible. I couldn’t have done any of the things I’ve done without it."

His career skyrocketed when they were newlyweds and navigating becoming parents. "We were having kids the same time my career was taking off, same time we were getting married, same time we were getting to know each other. "

© Chris Hemsworth on Instagram Chris and Elsa pranking their son in 2023

It feels like we got to know each other halfway through our relationship, five, six years ago. In a beautiful way. Once our kids were out of nappies, things became a bit more manageable."

