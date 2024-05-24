Chris Hemsworth's twin sons look just like their dad in emotional rare appearance

Chris Hemsworth was the man of the hour at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on Thursday – and his twin sons Sasha and Tristan, 10, were his biggest supporters.

The Thor star, 40, was joined by his loving family, including his wife Elsa Pataky, 47, their 12-year-old daughter India Rose – who avoided photos – and his parents as his star was unveiled on the iconic sidewalk.

It was Sasha and Tristan who almost stole the show, with their blonde locks and striking resemblance to their dad clear to see.

In one sweet photo, Tristan proudly held his dad's framed certificate while Sasha sat on his star on the ground.

It was no doubt an emotional day for Chris as he joined a strong list of Australian actors who have a star on the Walk of Fame, including Nicole Kidman and Cate Blanchett.

Speaking about his achievement, a statement from the organization read: "We are proud to honor Hemsworth with a well-deserved star. Chris is known for his remarkable performances that have captivated audiences worldwide.

"Along with his many fans, I am sure his fellow Australians will be so happy to know that we are adding another talented Aussie to our iconic Walk of Fame."

Chris looked incredibly dapper for the ceremony, wearing a navy three-piece suit with an unbuttoned white shirt that showed off his strong physique.

Chris has changed his approach to his fitness regime since his final appearance as Thor in 2022's Thor: Love and Thunder.

While his workouts are still intense, he no longer focuses on heavy-weight sessions but rather sprint work and functional training – exercises that help you perform activities in everyday life more easily.

"[Functional movement] uses more than one muscle group working together," Jess McDonald, Les Mills instructor, TAP Coach, and presenter, told HELLO!

"If we think about how much we rotate in a day, bend down to pick something up, sit on a chair, stand up again, or when we push or pull something. Functional movement patterns help strengthen all the muscles that we use in those types of activities."

According to David Wiener, Training Specialist at AI-based fitness and lifestyle coaching app Freeletics, the main benefit of functional movements "is that they strengthen your muscles for your everyday life, making your movements throughout the day less stressful on your muscles and joints."

He added to HELLO! "Furthermore, they can help improve your cardiovascular health, improve muscle definition, increase muscle growth, and burn calories."

At the beginning of January, Chris shared his fitness goals and revealed that he will also be incorporating breathwork into his exercises, more meditation, and better sleep practices.

Explaining the benefits of Chris' new approach to his fitness, Sean Johnson, International Fitness Training and Support Manager at Orangetheory Fitness, told HELLO!: "Of course, better sleep equals more rest equals recovery equals more energy to work out/train and thus more likely to see results.

"Breathwork is incredibly important to aid the body with oxygen during a workout but also important post-workout."

He explained: "This is because once we've stopped working out it's important to reduce the body to a state of calmness to prepare ourselves for life outside the gym/ studio/ class."