Susan Lucci wows in statement pink gown as she receives special honor at NYC luncheon

Susan Lucci turned heads as she stepped out in New York City on Tuesday, dressed in a stunning pink gown.

The 77-year-old actress' dress cinched in at the waist and featured an embroidered bodice and pleated mini skirt.

The award-winning star teamed her dress with a pair of matching pink heels, and wore her brunette hair in a bouncy blowdry.

The All My Children actress was honored the prestigious The Spirit of Life Award at the annual City of Hope Gala.

This is an accolade presented to individuals who exemplify the ideals and values that have guided City of Hope for a century.

Past participants have included Jane Fonda, Dr. Jill Biden, Brooke Shields, Cindy Crawford, Hoda Kotb and Robin Roberts.

City of Hope was founded in 1913, with the mission to make hope a reality for all touched by cancer and diabetes.

Susan told HELLO! before the event: "I have to acknowledge how prestigious it really is to receive this award from The City of Hope. I know the list of former recipients and I'm very honored to be in their presence. And also, my goodness, it's very humbling. You just go along in your life and try to do the best you can, but to be acknowledged by the City of Hope for contributions to women's health is just more than I could have ever expected or hoped for. And so I'm very, very honored indeed to accept this award."

Susan has done a lot of work for charity, and during her acceptance speech, she joked that she was excited to wear a pink dress at the event, as she usually wears red dresses. This is because she is a huge advocate for heart health and raising awareness of heart conditions, following her own health battles in recent years.

In 2022, the actress began feeling shortness of breath and experienced chest and jaw pain, but despite her previous history, she was reluctant to call a doctor.

Talking to People, she said: "I couldn't believe it. And after telling women for three years to not be afraid to call the doctor and to put themselves on their to-do list, I reverted back to all those things."

It was there that the medical team discovered that Susan had a 80 per cent artery blockage caused by her cholesterol, and inserted another stent in her heart to open the blockage after she was rushed to the cardiac catheterization lab.

Luckily, Susan is now feeling "really well" following last year's procedure. At the beginning of March, she told People: "I'm doing really well. I always keep an eye on myself, what's going on." She added that her recovery is "so far, so good."