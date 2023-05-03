David and Georgia Tennant spark major reaction with rare baby photo

Doctor Who actor David Tennant and his wife Georgia Tennant celebrated their child Wilfred's 10th birthday on Tuesday.

Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-five delighted her fans with a gallery of rare family photos, including a heartwarming snap of her and David cradling Wilfred as a baby. Another snap showed Wilfred's adorable hand-written card from their sister Doris, which read: "You are the best sibling I could ever have, you're always there for me whenever I need help."

Wilfred Tennant celebrated their 10th birthday on 2 May

"Happy Birthday to them," penned Georgia in the caption, sparking a joyous response from her followers in the comments.

"What a super sweet card! Siblings are the best! Happy birthday to them!" wrote one fan, as another added: "Oh my have they grown! Happy Birthday little one. It warms my heart to see the support you provide them with. I hope they have another wonderful trip around the sun this year. Let them know the non-binary community, myself included, are wrapping this sweet baby in love and protection!"

David and Georgia Tennant shared a rare baby photo of Wilfred

David, 52, who starred in Broadchurch and Harry Potter, married actress and producer Georgia, 38, in 2011. Together, the couple share Olive, 12, Wilfred, ten, Doris, eight, and Birdie, three, as well as Georgia's 21-year-old son Ty, whom David adopted.

Like many of David and Georgia's talented brood, Wilfred has already made a breakthrough in the acting world with a small role in Casualty which aired last summer. The budding star, ten, followed in the footsteps of mum Georgia, who starred on the show in 2007 and their older brother Ty, who appeared on the BBC drama in 2020.

Following Wilfred's on-screen debut, proud mum Georgia re-shared a post from the young star's agent. "So proud of this glorious young person's TV debut. The Future Is Bright. #WilfredTennant," alongside a photo of the credits.

Despite their already glowing acting careers, David and Georgia prefer to keep their youngest children away from the cameras and don't often show their faces on social media. Georgia still likes to share family moments with her Instagram fans, however, giving us rare glimpses of her brood. Take a look at the Tennant family below…

David and Georgia Tennant's five children

© Instagram David shared a sweet moment with his daughter Birdie

David and Birdie shared a sweet moment together which mum Georgia captured on camera.

"No greater feeling in the world than getting the children out of the house, fully dressed, with the dog, for a walk, in the sun, for over an hour, then all back home alive, with no one missing and 12 muddy shoes to clea," Georgia penned on Instagram.

© Instagram The Doctor Who star was seen in an adorable dad moment

David cradled his daughter Bridie just moments after her birth.

David and Georgia's daughter Olive starred in BAFTA winning film Belfast.

